NORTH MANKATO — The top seeds in the Section 2AAA softball tournament continued their dominating ways on Thursday as Mankato East and Makato West breezed through the first two rounds of the competition at Caswell Park.
Mankato East thumped Albert Lea 14-1 in five innings in the first round and handled Jordan 10-2 in the second. West shut out Worthington 8-0 in Round 1 and blanked New Prague 5-0 in Round 2.
The performances leave both teams as the only undefeated schools left in the tournament, and both clubs have identical 18-4 records. East and West are scheduled to meet in the winners’ bracket finals at noon Saturday at Caswell.
St. Peter also remains alive after splitting its first two games.
East pitcher Kylinn Stangl flirted with a perfect game in Thursday’s nightcap, getting the complete-game win. She did not allow a baserunner through the first four innings and finished with a three-hitter.
Stangl helped her own cause by going 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored.
“I just wanted to keep the ball around the plate,” she said. “My defense always gives me great support behind me.”
Abby Brielmaier and Emily Hacker had two hits apiece for the winners.
“I was seeing the ball pretty well at the plate, but I think we all were,” Brielmaier said. “Up and down the lineup, we got a lot of key hits today.”
In the 14-1 win over Albert Lea, Stangl went 3 for 4, including a triple and a mammoth home run to left-center. She finished with four runs scored and three RBIs.
Madison Mangulis was also 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Mangulis got the complete-game win, scattering two hits and striking out 10 with no walks.
Mankato West
Lauryn Douglas fired a one-hitter in the Scarlets’ 8-0 win over Worthington. She fanned seven and gave up one walk.
Breck Carlson belted a three-run homer to lead the attack. Abbi Stierlen finished 3 for 3, and Lydia Banse was 2 for 3 with a solo homer.
In the 5-0 whitewashing of New Prague, Lauren Raberge ripped three hits to pace the offense.
“It was a good day all around for us today,” Raberge said. “We hit the ball well, got great pitching and played good defense. We’re ready for our rematch with East on Saturday.”
Stierlen was the shutout winner against the Trojans and agreed that Saturday’s game will be a big one.
“We split with East during the season so we want another shot at them,” she said. “I’m excited. It should be a great game.”
