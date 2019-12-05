MANKATO — Dave Wedzina and Logan Gustafson each had three first-place finishes, as the Mankato East/Loyola boys swimming and diving team defeated Red Wing 94-71 on Thursday in a Big Nine Conference meet at the East pool.
Wedzina won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:22.14. He also was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Jordan Hogue, Jack Slunecka and Matthew Wedzina (1:51.31) and the 200 freestyle relay with Alex Prochaska, Isaac Luethmers and Gustafson (1:38.50).
Gustafson won the 200 freestyle (1:55.92) and 500 freestyle (5:23.63).
Luethmers took first in the 50 freestyle (24.43), and Prochaska won the 100 freestyle (57.88). Cole Javens won the diving competition 134.55.
