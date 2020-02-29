MANKATO — The Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team will play the first game at the Class A state tournament on Wednesday, opening with second-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral at 11 a.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Crusaders defeated the Cougars 9-3 on Dec. 28 in the Granite City Showcase in St. Cloud.
The winner of Wednesday's game plays either third-seeded Hermantown or Monticello.
The other first-round games will be top-seeded Warroad against Hutchinson and fourth-seeded Mahtomedi against fifth-seeded Delano.
