ST. PAUL — Brielle Newton finished with two goals and two assists for the Mankato East girls hockey team in a 5-3 win over Luverne in a Class A consolation game at the TRIA Rink Thursday.
Kenzie Keller also scored two goals for the Cougars, and Jess Eykyn added a goal and an assist.
Shots on goal favored Luverne 41-14. Annaliese Rader made 38 saves to get her 21st win of the season.
East (21-7) will play the winner of Albert Lea and Fergus Falls for the consolation championship at 8 a.m. Saturday at the TRIA Rink.
