MANKATO -- Dave Wedzina and Logan Gustufson each won four events as Mankato East/Loyola defeated Mankato West 95-87 in a season-opening Big Nine Conference boys swimming and diving meet Saturday at the East pool.
Wedzina took first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.25) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.15), while Gustufson won the 100 freestyle (52.96) and 100 backstroke (59.19).
Jordan Hogue, Wedzina, Elliott Bartell and Gustufson won the 200 medley relay in 1:45.48, while Jack Slunecka, Isaac Luethmers, Wedzina and Gustufson won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.92.
Cole Javens won the diving with 179.2 points, and Luethmers took first in the 500 freestyle in 5:49.5.
For West, Charlie Simpson won the 50 freestyle (23.3) and 100 butterfly (59.67, and Ethan Bartell took first in the 200 freestyle (2:04.61).
Simpson, Connor Berger, Carson Deichman and Bartell won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.14.
