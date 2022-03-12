MANKATO — Mankato East began the game with a burst, making nearly all of its shots, and the lead was 20-5 after nine minutes.
But Marshall made its run, as Marshall teams usually do, and it was 20-17 just five minutes later.
“We’ve got some guys who can make big buckets, and that starts with B.J. (Omot),” East coach Joe Madson said. “We got off to a good start, and then Marshall went on a run. We answered with a couple of good possessions, and I thought our defense really got locked in.”
Omot scored 29 points and had 10 rebounds as East defeated Marshall 58-42 in the semifinals of the Section 2AAA boys basketball tournament Saturday at the East gym. It was exactly two years since the Cougars lost to Marshall in the section finals at Gustavus Adolphus.
“I had that in the back of my mind,” Omot said. “I wasn’t going to let them do that again.”
Meer Othow hit a 3-pointer and scored from the lane as the Cougars went up 9-0. Omot added a pair of scores at the basket to make it 15-2, and Puolrah Gong added a wing jumper and 3-pointer to make it 20-5.
Marshall came back with 12 straight points, with three 3-pointers in the run, and the Cougars faced a challenge. Omot and Brogan Madson combined for nine points as East sailed into halftime back up 29-19.
“They’re well-coached,” Omot said. “They had that run, but we came back and really played well.”
The second half was less dramatic as Omot scored 17 of his 29 points, including a pair of 3-pointers to start the final 18 minutes.
An 8-0 run got the lead to 43-28, and the Cougars maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Coach Madson said his team played so poorly on defense in an 88-72 win over Worthington in the section quarterfinals that he was able to use that as a coaching tool for this game.
“When we play consistently on defense like we did tonight, we’re pretty good,” he said.
Othow ended up with nine points and four rebounds, and Jalen Hayes had four points and nine rebounds. Omot had 10 rebounds.
The Cougars (20-8) will play third-seeded New Ulm at 7 p.m. Thursday in the section championship game at Bresnan Arena.
“I don’t think we’ve reached our full potential yet,” Omot said. “We haven’t had our best game, and we have that chance (in the championship game).”
