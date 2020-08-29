Will we ever see another sports year like 2020?
Back in January, most athletes had a plan for this year. Practices, games, multiple sports ... it promised to be a busy 12 months.
But has anything gone according to plan?
Seasons being shut down, entire seasons cancelled, more games postponed, seasons shortened ... if something could go wrong with the local sports, it has.
Who could have imagined a state tournament being shut down during the semifinals? Who could have imagined entire spring seasons being wiped away? Who could have imagined no college sports for nearly nine months?
Everyone needs something to be excited about, and sporting events can often be that event.
But right now, that’s tougher to come by.
Professional sports provide temporary relief, though no fans are allowed at those games. The cardboard cutouts behind home plate at a professional baseball games seem to be having fun.
However, it’s tough to get much joy out of watching on TV, even though it’s better than NCIS reruns.
Social issues seem to have found a prominent voice in professional and college athletes, who are taking more control of their platform. Perhaps, that will be the best thing to come out of this sports year.
In talking with a few athletes in the last couple weeks, the common theme has become enjoy what you can and make the most of your situation. There’s still four months to go in 2020, and we’re learning that plans can, and do, change.
It would be nice to see the end of this sports slowdown, whatever that might look like. Got a feeling that masks and social distancing will be around for quite a while.
The National Football League, by far the most popular of the professional sports, gets started in a couple weeks, provided the pandemic allows. Maybe by Jan. 1, the winter sports will be allowed to begin.
Nobody seems too certain, given the massive disappointment of the last six months, but hope is sometimes all we have.
In 2021, let’s hope that there are state tournaments in February, March, July, November and December. Let’s hope that fans get to watch these events, in the stands, with mingling after the games.
Let’s hope that every athlete that wants to compete has that opportunity, without concern for their health and safety.
Let’s hope Minnesota State returns in force with all of its programs, competing for conference and national championships, in full arenas and stadiums. Let’s hope we can high-five or celebrate the special moments at a game.
Let’s hope 2021 is nothing like 2020 because 2020 has sucked.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or onTwitter @ChadCourrier.
