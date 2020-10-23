Remember, back in September, when folks were worried about playing football on snow-covered fields in March, creating hazardous field conditions for high-school athletes?
It looks like we should have been more concerned with field conditions for football in October.
It’s already been a crazy fall in southern Minnesota, where there’s been no college sporting events and limited high-school games. A mid-October snowstorm just adds to the zaniness, which cost the Mankato West boys soccer team a home game in the section playoffs.
Cross country and tennis seasons are already done for this shortened fall. Girls swimming and diving and soccer will be done after this weekend. Without state tournaments, the end of each season seems so abrupt.
That leaves volleyball and football to bridge the gap to the winter sports, whose seasons start in early December but will also be significantly shorter.
It’s been an exciting fall season, even though it seems that every time something fun gets going, another setback hits us hard.
The East/Loyola girls swimming and diving team had a successful finish at the Big Nine Conference meet, with Kaylee Sivertsen winning an event and Maddie Hogue breaking a school record.
East’s Andrew Johnson proved to be the best cross-country runner in the Big Nine and the section. It would be nice if he had the opportunity to test himself against the best in the state.
The Jug game was fun. It was very intense and competitive early, but the Scarlets’ explosive offense finally took hold late in the second quarter to subdue the Cougars again. Logic will tell you that East will eventually break this 15-game losing streak, but that’s little solace to this group of seniors.
The football and volleyball playoffs should be exciting; they always are. But it’s still going to seem odd when the section tournament ends, with no advancement to a state event.
It’s nice that a few spectators have been allowed at these events, though it seems there could be a plan to allow some more and still be safe.
It’s also been a sad month, with a couple of state icons — legendary sportswriter Sid Hartman and longtime Chisholm boys basketball coach Bob McDonald — passing away.
This week, Hockey Day Minnesota, which would have been muted by COVID-19, was postponed and will eventually come to town in 2022. That’s good for juniors, but seniors take another hit, even though it appears that the NCAA will grant an extra season of eligibility for those who don’t get a full season this winter.
Things certainly haven’t been normal since that shocking day in March, when the girls basketball state tournament and some of the section boys basketball tournaments ended abruptly because of COVID-19. There have been some victories along the way, but it seems the setbacks have dominated. You keep thinking the end is near, only to receive news that another obstacle had emerged.
Please, 2020, just end. It has to be better in 2021, right?
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
