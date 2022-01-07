Remember when everyone said that they were glad that 2020 ended, and 2021 had to be better.
Has it been?
It’s been a tough year on the family, which lost the mother-in-law’s husband, a sister-in-law and her husband, and a niece.
Always looked forward to getting older until it actually happened. But as someone once said, growing old should be celebrated because it’s not a privilege extended to everyone.
The losses certainly haven’t been exclusive to family. Two of Minnesota State’s biggest boosters passed last year, and if you know Fred Roufs or Chris Painter, you’d likely agree that Mavericks’ sporting events were much more interesting when they were in the arena or stadium.
There were some highlights to the local sports scene last year.
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team made an exciting run to the Frozen Four, and the Mavericks seem to have kept that momentum going so far this season.
Waseca won a state championship in boys basketball, which many expected, but Mankato West was more of a surprise, winning a tough section battle to reach the state tournament.
West, which has had considerable success in football, put together, perhaps, the best season in program history, going 13-0 with very few challenges and allowing only 4.9 points per game, an unbelievable stat and program record.
And there were lowlights. COVID issues at Mankato East in the spring stopped potential state-tournament teams. The Minnesota State football team struggled for the first time in a while. A shortage of high school basketball officials has forced some rescheduling, and postponements and cancellations are quite possible over the next two months.
So will 2022 be any better?
There are some interesting races developing in local high school basketball.
The West and East boys both seem capable of getting on a roll that could last through the Section 2AAA tournament, and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, Maple River and St. Clair should have some exciting games in the Section 2AA, South Subsection playoffs. Mankato Loyola is a team to watch in Section 2A, with enough talented scorers to cause problems for every opponent.
In girls basketball, East, West and St. Peter all have a chance to win the Section 2AAA championship. In the Section 2AA, South Subsection playoffs, looking forward to a potential matchup between LCWM and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Should be an interesting girls and boys doubleheader with West and East on Tuesday at Bresnan Arena. The rematches in mid-February will be fun, too.
Minnesota State has already had to cancel some men’s basketball games because of COVID. The women’s basketball team, which has lost just one game, lost a key game against St. Cloud State this weekend because of the virus.
The virus seems to be gaining some strength. Sure hope the winter seasons can be completed.
The growing old part? Probably not going to change.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
