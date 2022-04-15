Six. And. Five.
You don’t hear those numbers very often when talking about the Minnesota State football team’s record, but here we are.
Six. And. Five.
It was the Mavericks’ worst record since going 6-5 in 2010.
Twenty-five years ago, in the old North Central Conference, 6-5 might have been an improvement from the season before, but since many of those teams elevated to Division I and Minnesota State joined the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the wins have come a lot more frequently.
It shows how much expectations have changed for the program, which now has a national profile. It also comes as a shock on a Saturday afternoon when you see teams come to Blakeslee Stadium and win, sometimes with surprising ease. Minnesota State lost three straight home game to finish the season, another gloomy stat.
So this spring, the Mavericks are conducting the annual offseason practice, as much to improve skills and get some experience for younger players as it is to get a bad taste out of the mouth.
For whatever reason, be it the year off for the pandemic or the emergence of the transfer portal, a few of the Northern Sun programs last season finally broke the hold the Mavericks had on the league.
Augustana and Minnesota Duluth used victories over the Mavericks to improve its postseason chances. Ironically, the Mavericks defeated Bemidji State, which tied for the conference championship. That was one of only two victories against a team with a winning record.
Graduation hit hard. Gone are the starting quarterback, four offensive linemen, couple of top receivers, two of the top three tacklers and the best cover cornerback. There’s still a couple of openings in the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator.
We’ll find out a lot about this team early next season, with Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth as the first two opponents. A couple of victories to start the season, and folks will begin to forget about last season.
Players seem eager to get back on the field, not wanting that losing feel to linger.
Six. And. Five.
Nobody, other than other Northern Sun programs, wants to see that again.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
