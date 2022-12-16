Thirty-seven years ago, Paul Allan walked into his office on the second floor of Otto Arena, full of energy and ready to embark on a new gig as the sports information director at Mankato State.
He extended greetings, and probably a corny joke, to the fellow already in the office, surely working hard on some press release or statistics package. It was the first day of a four-decade long relationship that still remains today, which will be his last at Minnesota State.
So many things have changed since that first day, including his staff, the location of his office, his title and the name of the university. But one thing that hasn’t changed is PA’s enthusiasm for Minnesota State and the athletic department.
The job of the Sports Information Director or Director of Athletic Communications or Senior Deputy Director/External Operations is largely done behind the scenes, providing information on the athletic programs, organizing game operations or putting up with petulant local media members.
Rarely do they get enough credit, but their mistakes are usually pointed out, most often to excess.
Allan has mentored so many in that profession; his proteges are employed throughout the country, in many, many capacities. He’ll do just about anything to help others, especially those in the sports information industry.
He’s worked Olympic events and national tournaments. He’s been innovative and led the department through many technological advances. He has volunteered in the community, especially with youth sports.
Allan has been synonymous with the Mavericks’ men’s hockey program, though that first year, there was already a capable worker handling those duties. Coming from Canada, and apparently a pretty good goaltender at some point, Allan quickly put his imprint on the Mavericks’ hockey program.
If you worked at a Minnesota State hockey game, inevitably you had dealings with Allan.
There are plenty of memories from road trips with Allan, some of which shouldn’t be shared, but there never seemed to be a situation that wasn’t made better or more fun with him along.
It shouldn’t be long before he’s inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame at Minnesota State, which will be another day his former co-worker will happily celebrate.
So happy that Allan could retire when he wanted to, how he wanted to. It’s certainly the envy of others of similar age in the workforce.
He leaves behind a gaping hole in the Minnesota State athletic department, which won’t easily be filled with only one person. Employees with his knowledge and personality are more rare now than when he joined the staff in 1985.
It’s been pretty cool to see the number of people that have reached out to him on social media or attended his open house earlier this week. He certainly deserves every pat on the back.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
