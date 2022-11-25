After six weeks, it looked like Minnesota State would end up having a good, but not great, football season.
There were some nice victories over Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth to start the season, but sloppy losses to Northern State and Wayne State, which in some years would have been enough to scuttle the season.
Six weeks later, however, it’s really been a great season, regardless of how things play out from here as one of the final 16 teams still playing.
And a lot of fun to watch, even considering the weather for the last two home games.
During this six-game winning streak, the Mavericks have been bullies, winning games with a tough defense and a powerful offense. They took advantage of breaks and made fewer errors. The victories weren’t fluky.
If you had some concerns about the program after last season’s lethargic 6-5 season, these last six weeks should ensure you that Minnesota State remains a relevant team, both in the conference and region.
How did it happen?
Young players grew up. Injured players got healthy. Coaches rearranged lineups to get players in better position. Players become more determined. You’ve heard the terms “buy-in” and “trust” a lot when talking with payers and coaches.
Getting quarterback Hayden Ekern back from injury has been the most obvious improvement, though don’t discount the games won when Mitch Randall and Camden Dean were taking snaps. Especially this season, every victory was crucial to winning championships and getting to the playoffs.
The offensive line, in flux early because of injuries, really started to find the formula about a month into the season, with four games of more than 200 yards rushing in the last seven games. Shen Butler-Lawson has emerged as the power back that the Mavericks like to feature.
Coach Todd Hoffner said that youth and inexperience are no longer excuses after a month’s worth of games, and there have been plenty of younger players that have provided a spark during this winning streak.
The schedule was never really favorable, which would have given a young team a chance to win some games and build confidence. Starting with games against Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth, consecutive road games against Augustana and Sioux Falls, and the final game against Winona State ... it was a season-long grind.
It’s certainly a cliche that you want to be playing your best football at the end of the season, and so far, the Mavericks are doing that. Minnesota State has become the team that no one should be excited to play.
With that, though, the Mavericks have a monumental task this weekend, trying to limit one of the most dynamic and potent offenses in Division II at Colorado School of Mines. The Mavericks are likely going to need 40 points to win, against a pretty good defense.
But the fact that we’re still talking about the Mavericks on Thanksgiving weekend means that the squad is back at the top, having buried memories of the 2021 season.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
