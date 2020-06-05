As a college basketball player, Quincy Anderson feels like he has a platform to speak about racial injustice and police brutality against minorities, and it’s his obligation to speak out on a subject that can be as uncomfortable as it is necessary.
“Being a college athlete, I get seen more than most college students,” Anderson said. “It’s my responsibility to my family and friends, and it’s something I feel is important. I want my legacy to be bigger than basketball.”
Last week, Anderson posted his feelings on Twitter, pleading with others to help to change attitudes and behaviors so that we can make changes to treat everyone fairly, despite the color of their skin.
He joined the protests in his hometown of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Sunday, feeling like he needed to be part of the peaceful social movement to bring awareness to racial issues within law enforcement, as well as other aspects of society.
He saw one white person holding up a sing that read “People die. Get over it.”
“People show their true colors at times like these,” Anderson said. “It was a peaceful protest. It was important to shed light on these problems.”
Two summers ago, leaving a family birthday party in inner-city Milwaukee, Anderson and his brother were pulled over by police. With guns drawn, one officer yelled at the two to stay in the car, the other yelled to get out of the car.
It was a tense few minutes for Anderson, comforted by his older brother, but it turns out the Andersons were driving a car similar to one the police were looking for.
“My parents have always told me to do what the cops say, and you’ll be safe,” Anderson said. “We were treated unfairly. They didn’t know who we were, and we could have ended up being shot. That stuff happens all the time.”
Anderson also had a lot of friends on the 35W bridge in Minneapolis on Sunday when a truck nearly ran through the large crowd. He was thankful when he was able to contact those friends to make sure they were OK.
His social media post last week drew some pushback, but after the debate, Anderson told the other person that difference of opinion doesn’t have to lead to hate.
The video of a white police officer killing George Floyd, a black man, by kneeling on his neck was the spark that ignited these protests, but Anderson has seen too many of these moments create temporary unrest, followed by silence from elected leaders. He’s heard the “few bad apples” excuse used many times to explain racist behavior by police officers, but he also knows there are many good officers, one of which he considers a good friend.
“We wouldn’t even know about (Floyd’s death) if it wasn’t on film,” Anderson said. “We’ve heard that changes would be made, but not enough is being done.”
When Anderson returns to Mankato, hopefully in August, he wants to continue to be a leader, using his visibility as a college basketball player to help change attitudes toward racial issues. He knows things won’t change as quickly as most people would like, but he also wants to make sure the progress being made in the last week continues, and maybe even gains some momentum.
He doesn’t condone the rioting and destruction, but he understands it.
“This is something people have been fighting for for a long time, and maybe this is a turning point,” he said. “In order to change, we need everyone to step up and do something.
“People are mad and frustrated, and they don’t know what else they can do. I feel like I can make a difference. This can be a significant point in our history.”
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
