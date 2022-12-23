Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still expected to increase across the area this morning along with dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions now through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&