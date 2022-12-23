Eight games per day, three consecutive days.
Local boys basketball doesn’t get much better than the 24th annual Kwik Trip Holiday tournament, which runs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and is hosted by Bethany Lutheran.
St. Clair, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Fairmont, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Mankato Loyola, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and Maple River return to the tournament, which has separate events for varsity and junior varsity teams.
This year, there will be a new team coming to town as New Ulm replaces St. Croix Lutheran.
The combined record of the field is 24-12, with Loyola, New Ulm and LCWM still undefeated this season. Two of them won’t be by the ed of next week.
New Ulm, Maple River and Loyola are top 15 teams in QRF for their respective classes, and LCWM will be with a good showing in the tournament.
MVL, St. Clair and LCWM are the only teams that have participated in every tournament.
LCWM is the defending champion, having won a thrilling game with Maple River in the quarterfinals and a gaining another tough win against St. Clair in the finals.
LCWM is 4-0 this season, looking like one of the top teams in the Valley Conference.
MVL has won this tournament six times, the most in the field, with the last coming in 2019.
Loyola has four championships, but the last one came in 2002. Maple River (3), LCWM (2) and Fairmont (2) also have multiple tournament titles, and NRHEG won the event in 2016.
The brackets are interesting, with New Ulm vs. St. Clair, LCWM vs. NRHEG, MVL vs. Maple River and Loyola vs. Fairmont in the quarterfinals. If the favorites hold, Wednesday night’s semifinals will be spectacular.
There are also plenty of talented players that will be on display: New Ulm’s Colton Benson and James Osborne, LCWM’s Zack Wells, NRHEG’s Daxter Lee, Maple River’s Mason Schirmer and Hayden Niebuhr and Loyola’s Lawson Godfrey. By the end of the tournament, there will surely be several other players who will be part of the discussion.
Of course, there will be quality officiating, as always.
Too many of these holiday tournaments didn’t survive the pandemic, or sponsors have dropped out for various reasons, or schedules don’t allow for three nonconference games. But the Bethany tournament, and others like it, are so much fun for players and fans. It’s good to see that the Kwik Trip tournament is healthy.
One ticket allows you to see four games per session. which is great value but even better entertainment. Attend all three days and you have a pretty good handle on the local boys basketball scene.
The winner of this year’s tournament will be a contender for the state tournament in March. Some of the other teams have a shot at that, as well.
Get there early if you want a seat.
