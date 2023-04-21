The high-school basketball officiating season has been over for about a month.
No more games or tournaments, just some get-togethers to reminisce about the fun and wacky things that have happened inside the local gyms since the end of November.
It’s a good chance to share the good and the bad with other members of the brotherhood, which seems to be shrinking and getting older.
The officials shortage showed up on occasion this season, but it seems like it’s going to get worse in the short term. Several games had to be shifted because officials weren’t available. Other games were played with officials that otherwise might not yet have been working varsity games.
Two-official crews should become obsolete with the shot clock coming next season, which will put an additional stress on the workforce. There’s already a lot of things to watch for two officials, and adding the shot clock will require another set of eyes.
Met some young officials who seem to have a good future in basketball officiating, but there’s not enough willing to give up four to five nights per week, traveling across southern Minnesota to enforce the rules of the sport on young athletes.
In some respects, it’s getting easier to officiate games. Athletic directors certainly have made great efforts to make officials feel appreciated.
Most of the coaches have, too, and very few players bark at officials.
It seems that everyone involved realizes that nobody in that contest is perfect, that coaches, players and officials have put in a lot of time to prepare and are doing their best.
Parents and fans need to realize that.
Already have a few dates on next season’s calendar, so God and knees willing, we’ll give it another go. It really is a lot of fun, interacting with coaches, players, activities directors and, yes, some fans.
Maybe not the ones who yell “over the back.” The “three seconds” and “traveling” experts get old but it’s easy to smile and tune that out.
The old saying is “It’s better to say nothing and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.” Good words to live by.
At the end of the evening, officials often gather to rehydrate, and it’s those moments that you talk about what just happened and laugh.
There is a certain appreciation for being part of the high school basketball season. It’s special that an activity that gave so much joy 45 years ago still brings the same excitement, albeit in a different way.
Officiating is a great way to stay connected with the sport and those who participate in it. Hopefully, there’s still a few more seasons left in these legs.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.