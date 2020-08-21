It seems like the local sports world is making the best of this unusual situation.
On Monday, the first day of fall practice for Minnesota athletes, there seemed to be more optimism than pessimism. The prevailing attitude seemed to be that the opportunity to participate in sports, even with restrictions and changes, is better than no sports at all.
There was quite a bit of uproar three weeks ago when the Minnesota State High School League announced the changes to its sports calendar and activities. Change is hard, and is the case with most things in the social-media era, reactions were swift and harsh to these coronavirus-based decisions.
But once most folks had some time to think about the changes and make a plan, it wasn’t so bad.
Spring football? It’s not ideal, but it’s tough to justify travelling to other communities and possibly spreading this illness through the inevitable contact of football. A lot of things will have to go right for football in the spring, but it’s doable.
The local volleyball clubs seem to be thriving, now that the high-school season has been moved to March. Both Minnesota Attack and Southern Extreme Volleyball have more players going through tryouts for a fall season than they had last winter, and there’s still a chance they could have their normal season during the winter.
There will be some athletes who take advantage of the new “four season” calendar to try a new sport that might not have worked in their schedule in previous years.
The team-bonding events are tough to lose; pasta dinners, sleepovers and camping trips are some of the most memorable events of the sports season. Those will come back some day, but it can’t be now.
College athletes have been hit harder, with many seasons facing cancellation in stead of postponement. If you’re a fall senior athlete at Minnesota State, do you go ahead with graduation plans and start your professional life? Or do you put those plans on hold, take some extra classes and hang around for the 2021 season, possibly ending your college career on a much brighter note?
Thankfully, it looks like the NCAA won’t take away any eligibility, and scholarships will be honored, for those who choose to wait. It seemed that nothing could stop the momentum of the Mavericks football program; maybe this pandemic will be a tougher opponent than those from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
High-school and college athletes are resilient, which is one reason they become good athletes, and they seem to have adapted to this adversity as well as could be expected. They seem to have spent more time trying to figure out how to make this work than questioning the decisions. Adults seem to be having a tougher time processing the changes.
There are no guarantees that sports will continue during this pandemic or that there won’t be some kids that get sick. Hopefully, these changes still allow for the local athletes to have a rewarding season, while keeping them as safe as possible.
A lot of time has been spent trying to come up with a plan that will work best for everyone in this unprecedented sports calendar, and now, we’ll see if it works.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
