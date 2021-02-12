It seems like the high school basketball season just began, but this week marks the halfway point of the schedule for most teams. Section playoffs begin in mid-March.
Here are some observations.
It’s possible that we’re seeing the best collection of Mankato East and Mankato West girls and boys basketball teams, who have combined for a 28-4 record, with each team at 7-1. All four teams are at the top of Section 2AAA.
The best part is those teams play each other on Friday night, with the girls game at East and the boys game at West.
In the QRF rankings, which attempt to measure strength of teams from across the state, the West girls are No. 5 and East girls are No. 6 in Class AAA. The West boys are No. 4 in Class AAA, with East at No. 7.
The Valley Conference has several quality boys basketball teams, but Mankato Loyola has been the best team so far, knocking off Cleveland and St. Clair in the last week.
But those three teams, plus Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain, are all capable of winning the Valley Conference.
It should also make an interesting and competitive Section 2A tournament. The section has 10 teams with a 5-3 record or better.
The Waseca boys seemed headed for another state tournament when last season ended before the section championship game. The Bluejays got by Blue Earth Area last week and still have games scheduled with Stewartville and Minnehaha Academy, but with three players — Ryan Dufault, Kyreese Willingham and Andrew Morgan — on the Mr. Basketball watch list and headed for Division I or II basketball, Waseca is playing like a state tournament team.
Maple River and BEA both have good teams, but it’s a tough year to be in Waseca’s subsection.
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team was preparing for a Class A semifinal game when the sports world went dark in March. However, the Bucs might get another chance, looking like the team to beat again in Section 2A, with a possible rematch against Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s in the championship game.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial has a chance to be the top seed in the Section 2AA, South Subsection playoffs, but losing senior Lakesha Carter to a season-ending knee injury on Saturday certainly hurts the Knights’ postseason chances. In her career, Carter, who will be attending Gustavus Adolphus, finished with 1,782 points and 800 rebounds, both of which rank second in program history.
St. Clair’s Kayli Hinze suffered a severe knee injury early last season, but the sophomore guard has come back strong, averaging 26.2 points with four games of 30 points or more. Her season high is 34 points.
Nicollet senior Shane Stevenson is a tough guard. The 6-foot-7 Stevenson is averaging 23.3 points, with a season-high of 34, equally dangerous in the lane and at the 3-point line. He’s shooting 47% from the field and 38% from 3-point range and should reach 1,000 points for his career sometime late in the regular season. He’s also averaging 15.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season.
Madelia senior Ja’Sean Glover is another prolific scorer, averaging 31 points, with a season high of 42. He’s scored 1,839 points in his career, well clear in first in program history.
There’s still four weeks before the section tournament begins, and this season, like none other, still has many hurdles for these teams; injuries and virus issues may have more impact than anyone would like.
It’s been fun to watch the season unfold. Generally, the basketball season is long, and a bit of a grind, but right now, it’s flying by, with the postseason, hopefully, just a month away.
