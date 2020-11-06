The high-school fall sports are nearing the end of the regular season, and the local college football team is ramping up its practice intensity.
In just about three weeks, Division II men’s and women’s basketball programs will be allowed to begin full-team practices, provided the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t cause any more interference.
It’s going to be an interesting season in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, starting with the shorter schedule, fewer games and restricted conference tournament. It’s also likely that the NCAA will pare down its national tournament, provided there is one. It looks like every player will have the opportunity to get another season of eligibility in the future.
Masks will be more common than headbands, and handshakes will be replaced by a simple wave. Can’t imagine Minnesota State men’s basketball coach Matt Margenthaler wearing a mask on the sideline, trying to “communicate” with the players and officials. Protocols shouldn’t prevent Minnesota State women’s basketball coach Emilee Thiesse stomping her foot.
We know there will be no nonconference games, so it’s just a matter of how many contests the league wants to play. It’s possible that teams won’t play home-and-home games with division opponents, and there might be only one North vs. South game on each team’s schedule.
There’s talk of playing one opponent twice on the same weekend at the same site, much like a hockey series, because restricting the contact against fewer players will possibly mean less COVID-19 testing, which is the key to having any type of season.
It’s pretty simple. The more times each university is required to test its athletes, the less likely it is that there will be games. If the NCAA loosens its testing requirements, or the costs associated with testing come down, it’s much more likely the teams will be able to compete, possibly with a few fans in the arena.
Even though it would be nice to have games later this month, which is usually the case, the decision to push back the season was a wise one. Allowing the winter athletes to start practice after Thanksgiving, when many students at Midwest campuses will be going home to finish the semester on-line and have an extended break through the rest of 2020, was also solid.
The winter sports teams will have an opportunity to live within a “bubble” for five weeks leading up to the season, cutting down on interactions with those outside of the program to decrease the chances of getting and spreading the virus.
It seems as though the fall season has been conducted pretty well, considering the challenges. It would have been nice to have small-college football, but in these times, it’s best to appreciate what you have instead of grouse about what you don’t.
It will be nice to get Division II men’s and women’s basketball going later this month. It’s not going to be easy to have a season, and there is potential for everything to shut down, as it did last March.
But we need to keep taking steps forward, albeit with some level of caution and safety, in order to return to a more normal place. It’s been said so many times: It’s never going to be 100% safe to hold athletic competitions. It never has been, even before the pandemic.
So let’s play ball.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
