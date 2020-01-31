It shouldn’t take the death of a sports icon or celebrity to make you appreciate what you have.
There was tragedy last week at Nicollet, where a current girls basketball player and a former boys basketball player were killed in separate car accidents. To those family members and friends and anyone who has children, their deaths were just as shocking and heartbreaking as that of former NBA star Kobe Bryant.
But in the deluge of tributes and irrational reactions to Bryant’s death, there was one anecdote that really stood out to a father of two daughters. Once, when Bryant and his daughter Gianna were out together, a fan asked Bryant if he wished he had a son to carry on his legacy, and before Bryant could answer, his daughter responded, “I got it.”
Certainly, few folks spend much time worrying about their “legacy,” and it really doesn’t matter if children carry on the work or endeavors of the parent. What does matter is that a dad is proud of his children, whether they are good at sports or academics or life, and that he tried his best to create a path for his children to be successful, safe and happy.
And it’s important that a dad raised his daughter, or son, to be confident and respectful, passing on whatever information he has learned to make that child into the best possible person.
The hashtag #girldad has become popular since Bryant died on Sunday, and that should be the daily focus for dads of daughters, even when, at the beginning of the process, you have no idea what you can, or should, contribute to raising a girl.
Having lost a daughter, it’s impossible to describe that pain. You not only lose a lifetime relationship with a child, you miss out on all the dreams you had for birthdays, athletic events, graduations, family vacations, weddings, etc. Or the nights you just snuggled on the couch, watching a TV show or movie or comforting someone who’s not feeling well.
There are parents in Nicollet and North Mankato who are grieving just as much as those in California and everywhere else, suffering with the shocking death of a child, trying to figure out how to move forward. Managing the pain is more realistic than forgetting it.
Just about anybody can learn to put a basketball through a hoop, or throw a football or hit a fastball. Those traits can be a lot of fun when you’re young, and you can even draw some enjoyment by watching others who can do those things at the highest level.
But being a good father is usually a learned trait, hopefully passed down through the generations. It takes work and patience, but it can be so much more rewarding than making a basket or scoring a touchdown or hitting a homer.
The basketball world will survive the loss of Bryant. The NBA doesn’t need to change its logo. Numbers don’t need to be retired.
If those things happen, it’s OK, but the only positive outcome that can come from recent events will happen at home, not in a stadium or arena.
The real tragedies in the last two weeks, whether locally or nationally, is that daughters lost a father and parents lost a child.
#Girldad is really the most important legacy.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer.
