It’s been a couple weeks since we’ve had a look at the Minnesota State women’s and men’s basketball teams.
This week, both play the final Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheaders before the holidays at home, hosting Sioux Falls on Friday and Southwest Minnesota State.
The women’s team is still undefeated, winning by an average of more than 18 points per game and cracking the top 25 is this week’s national poll. However, the Mavericks had to be gritty in an overtime win at Augustana last weekend.
The Mavericks are using pressure defense, which has become the program’s trademark, to create a faster pace and take opponents out of their comfort zone. Minnesota State is causing 26.3 turnovers per game, averaging 15.4 steals, and forced opponents into 39.0% shooting. The Mavericks are getting nearly 11 shots per game more than opponents, despite a slight rebounding deficit.
Joey Batt is playing like an All-American, averaging 18.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 assists in almost 30 minutes per game. She is a non-stop force on the court, sneaking up behind opponent for a steal or cutting hard to the basket. She’s shooting 50.0% from the field and 83.6% at the free-throw line, averaging about six attempts per game.
Seven other players are averaging at least 7.0 points, giving the Mavericks several options at the offensive end. Batt, Taylor Theusch and Destinee Bursch are all shooting better than 40% from 3-point range.
All signs seem to point toward continuing success.
The men’s team started with seven straight wins, shooting at least 49.3% from the field in each victory. The overtime home win against Upper Iowa seemed like one of those games that could really spark the Mavericks.
But instead, Minnesota State has lost the last three, shooting 39.2% in that span. In the first seven games, the Mavericks averaged 12 assists, which has dropped 7.3 in the losing streak.
That seems like a simple fix. If players share the basketball, success will follow.
We’ll see.
Quincy Anderson is averaging 17.2 points, with Devonte Thedford at 13.1 points and Brady Williams at 12.0 points.
Seven other players are averaging 10 minutes or more of playing time. Freshmen Harrison Braudis and Kyreese Willingham have been pleasant surprises.
This weekend will mark the end of the first round of South Division games. The women stand atop the division at 5-0, with a one-game lead over Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State, while the men already face a two-game deficit behind Augustana, Upper Iowa and Wayne State.
Even though it’s still early in the season, these are important games for both teams. A couple of wins would be a big boost for both programs heading into the second half of the league schedule.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
