If you’ve followed the Minnesota State football team in its 11 seasons in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, you’d know one thing:
Big boys win games.
Under coach Todd Hoffner, the Mavericks have almost always had a dominant offensive line and a scrappy, underrated defensive front. That’s why the Mavericks have set so many rushing records in the last decade, and why the opponent almost always ends up with less than 100 yards rushing.
Nate Gunn is the best running back in Minnesota State history and will soon hold all the records for rushing. Shane Zylstra is the best receiver in Minnesota State history and will soon hold most of the records for catching footballs.
But without the offensive line, these gaudy numbers are not possible. You run behind Evan Heim, Hunter Toppel, Brandon Krantz, Carter Dowdle and Jared Gossen, and there will be plenty of yards and touchdowns.
Minnesota State’s second unit of Kaden Lilienthal, Keegan Stanley, Jack Roussel, Alex Palme and Regan Kropp would be a top-five offensive line in this conference if they got more of a chance. Nine of these 10 offensive linemen will be back next season, too, so there’s no relief in sight for opponents.
The defensive line needed to be replenished this season after a couple of key losses, including Zach Dodge and Jayme LaPlante, but the front four, which is actually eight with backups, have been dominant through four games, allowing just 44.8 yards rushing per game and 1.8 yards per rush. The Mavericks also have 15 sacks, and though not all of them are by linemen, it’s those big bodies that take up blockers and let the linebackers run free to the quarterback.
When the Mavericks lost Chance Bowen, its best pass-rusher, in the first couple plays of the season-opener, there wasn’t a noticeable drop-off. Jordan Bergren and Brayden Thomas, along with backups Garret Jansen and Jake Schaper, have brought pressure from the ends, while Michael Buetow and Bedale Naba, along with backups Josh Kawlewski and Nic Dahlke, have stuffed the middle.
Minnesota State puts a heavy emphasis on linemen, both on offense and defense. After quarterback, it’s the recruiting priority, and the linemen know that if they choose Minnesota State, they’re going to be appreciated by coaches and teammates.
If you don’t believe in the Mavericks’ approach, just look at what happened to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in Chicago. The Vikings’ offensive line opened few holes for running back Dalvin Cook and gave quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s been loose with the football for most of his career, almost no protection.
The Bears’ defensive line was, simply, better than the Vikings’ offensive line, and that dictated the outcome. You could also argue the Bears’ offensive line allowed backup quarterback Chase Daniel to do enough to win the game.
In football, it’s cool for players to pass for 300 yards or rush for 200 yards or catch three touchdown passes or sack the quarterback or make interceptions, but none of that is possible without those on the line, who usually only get public recognition when they jump too soon or grab an opponent.
Winona State kept it close with the Mavericks by playing well on both lines, making it tough for Minnesota State to run the ball and dominating possession time early with long drives. The Bears beat the Vikings by protecting the quarterback and stuffing the run.
The next time you see an impressive drive or a long touchdown or a three-and-out with some tackles in the backfield, take a minute to keep an eye on the linemen and realize the vital role those big lads played in the outcome of the play, series or game.
Appreciate the time and training those boys have put into becoming top-notch linemen. Appreciate the approach Minnesota State takes in prioritizing those positions.
Those players are key reasons Minnesota State is able to sustain success, despite who’s passing, running, receiving, sacking or tackling.
