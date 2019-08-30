It’s been a busy two weeks, coordinating and writing stories for The Free Press’ annual high-school football preview.
It’s not easy to schedule stories and photographs for 20 programs, organizing six writers and keeping everything running smoothly toward a tough deadline.
Now that it’s done, with a few hairs remaining that haven’t been pulled out, there’s an opportunity to reflect on the content, highlighting the incredible athletes we’re fortunate to watch within a half-hour’s drive of Mankato.
Jack Foster, the senior quarterback at Mankato West, continues a strong tradition at that position, dating back to Jay Nessler in 1999. Jordan Stolp, Dan Dobson, Ray Teachout, Philip Nelson, Rob Meidl and Ryan Schlichte ... each one sets records that were eventually broken by the next.
He’s already had two outstanding seasons at West, passing for 3,491 yards and 46 touchdowns and rushing 1,226 yards and 27 touchdowns. Foster has some talented weapons in receivers Spencer Spaude and Jon Sikel, but questions in the offensive line will need to be answered.
Wyatt Olson had to make a decision last spring. He could spend the summer attending football camps or playing club basketball, hoping to earn a scholarship in one of the sports. He chose basketball.
But with every completion and touchdown, he’ll be adding to program passing records. At 6-foot-5, he’s a big and strong weapon who might be used as a runner more this season as St. Peter transitions up to Section 2AAAA, which is always very tough.
United South Central is coming off its best season, advancing to the state playoffs, and Zach Niebuhr, who holds the program record for career and single-season rushing yards, is back. The Rebels will try to present a more dynamic offense in hopes of improving on a 10-win season.
The main roadblock for the Rebels in Section 2A will be Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, which has won a state championship every 10 years since 1989, with 2019 being the next date on that odd timeline. The Bucs also have a powerful running game so that will be an interesting matchup.
Will a big offensive line and experienced quarterback Caden Ochsendorf be enough in Section 2AA? We’ll see.
Over the years, it seems like when a team has a talented quarterback returning, there’s a strong correlation to success. Two- or three-year starters are invaluable, especially at quarterback.
It all began Thursday night, watching a game at Mankato West, and continues tonight at Wolverton Field, seeing how Mankato East fares against Kasson-Mantorville, a newbie in the Big Southeast District.
For the next eight weeks, some teams will build momentum, develop chemistry and overcome adversity. There will be great games and amazing individual performances, many of which will be chronicled here weekly.
Hopefully, some local team is still playing in late November at U.S. Bank Stadium, creating memories as Waseca did last season.
That’s a long way off, but now that the Prep Football Preview is done, the journey begins. There’s nothing in high-school sports like Friday nights at the football field, with two teams, and their enthusiastic fan bases, competing under the lights.
