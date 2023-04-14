Luke Strand?
Never heard of him before last week. Now he’s the Minnesota State men’s hockey coach, one of the university’s most visible employees.
Will he do a good job? No clue.
But athletic director Kevin Buisman deserves the benefit of the doubt on this. His track record of hiring quality coaches has been pretty good. Very good.
When Buisman came to Minnesota State in 2002, few people knew much about him. He doesn’t seek the spotlight so you still might not know much about him.
But you’d have to agree that in 20 years, he’s done a pretty good job of hiring, leading to a lot of success across the spectrum of Minnesota State athletics.
Back in 2008, he hired a little known offensive coordinator named Todd Hoffner to guide the football program in its transition to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Hoffner has a 122-30 record with two trips to the NCAA II championship game.
It didn’t take a genius to promote Matt Magers to head coach of the baseball program in 2009. He’d been the top assistant for eight years, and he was successful and popular. Buisman didn’t overthink it and hired Magers, who has won 76.1% of his games with three top-three finishes at the NCAA II Championships.
The women’s basketball team won a national championship in 2009, but a couple of years later, the program was floundering. Buisman hired Emilee Thiesse to rebuild the program, and she’s won 63.8% of her games, with consecutive berths in the NCAA tournament. There’s plenty of talent in the program, which will likely be preseason favorites in the Northern Sun, and recruiting seems to be going well.
Brian Bahl has made the women’s soccer program a regional power after being hired in 2013. The program is 161-23-20 under Bahl’s leadership, qualifying for the NCAA tournament each year.
John Harrington was a splashy hire in 2015, given his Olympic connection, and while the process has been slow in the top-heavy world of college women’s hockey, the Mavericks have gotten better and seem like just a key recruiting class away from being a contender in the WCHA.
Pretty hard to argue with the 2017 hiring of Mike Turgeon to oversee the women’s and men’s track and field teams. He and his staff have both programs competing at the national level, with the women’s team winning the national championship last spring. The Mavericks certainly have changed the talent level in both programs by recruiting from all around the globe.
Four of the current coaches have been named the national coach of the year, including Mike Hastings, Hoffner and Magers.
And remember that Buisman hired Hastings, who was unknown in these parts, in 2011 to build the men’s hockey program, which has been very successful in the last five years.
Will the Strand hiring work out as well? Won’t know for a few years, after he cleans up the rubble that was left when Hastings took his top assistant and some key players with him to Wisconsin.
Not sure how he does it, or whom else might be involved in the process, but it’s OK to give Buisman the benefit of the doubt at this point.
He’s been very good at hiring.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
