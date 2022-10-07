It seems that every season, a team will face that one game, either against a comparably talented team or a highly motivated opponent gunning for that shocking upset.
The Mankato West football team may have had that game on Friday.
If you look back at recent state-championship seasons, you can find that one surprising loss or tough victory that gave the Scarlets a big shot of motivation, which is needed sometimes in a physically demanding three-month season.
In 2008, that game was against Owatonna at the end of the regular season. The Big Nine Conference championship was on the line, but Owatonna prevailed 17-10, prompting coach Mark Esch to say: “Win or lose, this was going to be a learning experience for us. We took our first loss, and we lost the Big Nine championship. But our main goal is to win the section and win the state championship.”
A few weeks later, the Scarlets defeated Northfield 33-14 to claim the third state championship in 10 years and the first 13-win season in program history.
West was sailing along in 2014 with nary a challenge through the first seven weeks of the season. But on a Wednesday at Todnem Field, Rochester John Marshall dominated West with a strong ground game, opening the game with 12- and 13-play touchdown drives. Eventually, the Rockets were able to run out the final minutes of a 21-19 upset.
“Maybe with the short week, we were a little lackadaisical,” senior quarterback Ryan Schlichte said. “I’ll take the blame for that. I’m one of the leaders, and I need to make sure the boys are ready to play.”
The Scarlets ended up being very good in the playoffs, and leadership was key in a couple of close victories. The Scarlets eventually claimed another title with a 42-19 win over Simley at the University of Minnesota stadium.
Last season, you could see that West had another state-championship caliber team, but the annual game against Mankato East can be pesky. On a rainy night at Wolverton Field, the Cougars threatened to take the lead with a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. The Scarlets held on for a 23-20 victory, but the lesson was learned that every opponent is dangerous.
West ended up rolling through the section tournament, and after a bit of a scare from St. Thomas Academy in the quarterfinals, scored another state title with wins over Rogers and Mahtomedi.
Could the Scarlets have won the state championship without a good test from East? Possibly.
But it just seems like every state-championship season has that one tough game, even a loss, that forces a team to refocus and recharge.
Perhaps, that game was last Friday for West, which trailed undefeated Rochester Mayo 14-0 early and 21-14 at halftime. West ended up pulling away in the second half and won 28-24, but the 23-game winning streak was definitely in jeopardy.
That kind of challenge might be just what West needed. The ability to overcome adversity is a great trait, and West has enough players who didn’t contribute in a big way to last season’s championship that it was a good reminder for how easy it can be to take a loss against another talented team.
As the only undefeated team remaining in Section 2AAAAA, three more victories would likely secure the No. 1 seed. Last week’s victory was significant in many ways.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.