News flash: State senator wants the state to find $20 million to build new football stadium at Minnesota State.
That catches your eye.
If you’re a college football fan, and enjoy attending games, you’ve been to Blakeslee Stadium. Fifty years ago, it was probably cool to watch football there, with its steep grandstand that brings you close to the action and provides really nice sightlines.
But the stadium has degraded so much over the last two decades that every trip to the concrete eyesore becomes more dangerous than the last.
So kudos to Sen. Nick Frentz for pushing his proposal to the state Legislature, even though it has almost zero chance of ending up in the next bonding bill.
But we’ve been here before, so it’s tough to get too excited.
Remember those really cool drawings of a $31 million upgrade to all of the outdoor facilities back in 2014? Football, softball, baseball, soccer, track, tennis ... everyone was going to get something new, including a new maintenance shed.
It was going to be a gateway to the university, making a good first impression on newcomers to the campus.
Problem is that the fundraising effort fell well short of $31 million.
Then there was a plan to build a new stadium as part of a larger building used for the business college. People were pretty excited about with that mix of athletics and academics, but that plan also crumbled like one of the steps in the grandstand.
Former president Richard Davenport would often promote the need to replace the football stadium, even once claiming he had a solution, but talk is always much cheaper than funding this spendy project.
There have been some upgrades over the years, with the berm behind the east end zone being the most successful. The playing surface is top notch and gets great care, even when you place a hockey rink there for a few weeks in the winter.
But the grandstand is hideous, prehistoric, dangerous ... you pick.
The university has done such a nice job with other venues, such as Bresnan Arena, Myers Field House and the Maverick All-Sports Dome. Those beautiful facilities only further contrast to the eyesore of a football stadium.
Now Sen. Frentz has taken up the fight to replace Blakeslee, with the support of Gov. Tim Walz. The headlines are the easy part. Finding state, or private, money to build a football stadium is a much tougher challenge.
When the Minnesota State football team has its home opener in September, it will be played at Blakeslee. You can copy and paste this sentence for several years to come.
Almost everyone knows that Blakeslee needs to be replaced. No one has been able to find a solid plan to pull it off.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.