The Minnesota State men’s basketball team has played just six games so it’s too early to look ahead, right?
Not in this pandemic-controlled season.
There are only 10 games remaining in the regular season, starting with two games this weekend at Southwest Minnesota State, so it seems like the proper time to check the next two months.
At times, the Mavericks have looked like one of the best teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, sweeping a pair of home games from Augustana two weeks ago.
At other times, the Mavericks have looked lost, starting with the season-opener against Bemidji State and last week’s opening game of the Wayne State series.
The good news is that when the Mavericks (4-2, 3-1 in South Division) have struggled in the first game of a weekend, they have looked pretty good in the second. But you’d also like to see the squad developing some consistency.
The Mavericks have been as good as their 3-point shooting in the first six games. In the two losses, Minnesota State is 13 of 44 from the arc (29.5%), while the 3-point shooting has been 41% in the four victories.
Quincy Anderson, coming off major knee surgery, has been the most pleasant surprise, averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds and shooting 41.2% from 3-point range. Point guard Devonte Thedford is averaging 13.3 points with 19 assists but he also has 14 turnovers.
Malik Willingham is shooting 55.6% from 3-point range averaging 11.5 points. Ryland Holt, who missed last week’s games while in concussion protocols, is averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds, though he needs to improve on 36.4% shooting.
Kelby Kramer doesn’t get enough touches in the offense, but he’s still managed to average 5.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. He has 16 blocked shots, protecting the rim and keeping scorers out of the lane. The bench, especially freshman Brady Williams, has been important, even the No. 1 key, to a couple of the victories.
Sioux Falls, which has only played four games and had this weekend’s games cancelled by COVID-19, leads the South at 4-0, 2-0 in the South, while the Mavericks and Wayne State are both 3-1 in division games. Six division wins will probably be enough to qualify for the Northern Sun tournament, and given the reduced field for the NCAA tournament this season, winning the tournament and getting the automatic berth might be the only way for a Northern Sun team to get into the final 48.
We’ll know more in a couple weeks when the first region rankings are announced. With most teams playing a different number of games, it will be interesting to see how the region committee compares the teams.
The basketball season always seems to go quickly, but this year, it’s flying by even faster. The Mavericks have only four more home games, provided COVID-19 doesn’t throw an illegal screen to the schedule, and every victory is even more important this season.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
