The college basketball season is a little weird.
It's a long, five-month grind when it starts in October, but as you get to the end of February, it seems to go so fast.
This weekend, Minnesota State hosts the final regular-season games for men's and women's basketball. After that, it's the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament, which could be a long, or short, run for both Mavericks teams.
Going into this weekend, both MSU teams are still trying to secure a home game for Wednesday's first round of the conference tournament.
The men are tied for third with Winona State, Saturday's opponent, in the South Division; the top four teams will host a tournament game on Wednesday. Augustana is one game back, meaning that two wins this weekend would secure at least a third-place finish in the division.
But it won't be easy. The Mavericks lost to Upper Iowa and Winona State on a December road trip. The Peacocks are currently second in the South.
The Minnesota State women's team is in a three-way tie for third place in the South, and two wins this weekend would secure the home playoff berth Wednesday. The Mavericks haven't had a home tournament game since 2015.
The future seems brighter than the present for both teams, who feature some talented young players. Kelby Kramer and Ryland Holt, Joey Batt and Kristi Fett are among the youngsters who could gain a nice boost of confidence and inspiration from a couple of postseason tournament victories.
The Bethany Lutheran women's team plays for the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference regular-season and No. 1 seed in the league tournament on Saturday. The Vikings are tied with Wisconsin-Superior at 13-2 in UMAC games, with the teams playing at Mankato on Saturday. Bethany defeated Wisconsin-Superior 69-68 at Superior, Wisconsin, on Dec. 14.
The Bethany men's team still has a shot at the UMAC championship and top seed in the playoffs. The Vikings are 13-2 in UMAC games, tied with Wisconsin-Superior and a game behind Northwestern.
It should be an entertaining doubleheader at Bethany on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus has clinched the fourth seed for the MIAC women's tournament, a nice accomplishment considering the inexperience and injuries that the team has overcome. Saturday's regular-season finale is just a tune-up for a first-round tournament game Tuesday that will be played at Gus Young Court.
The Gustavus men's team lost an important game to St. Mary's on Wednesday and needs a little help to gain the sixth, and final, spot in the MIAC tournament. Gustavus, which is 8-11 in conference games but has lost seven straight games, needs to win at Augsburg on Saturday and hope that Macalester can defeat St. Olaf in order to qualify for the MIAC tourney.
It seems like the season just started, and by March 1, it could be all over for the three area teams. It does go by fast, even though it seems like a grind over the first four months.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.