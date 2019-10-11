It was Franklin D. Roosevelt that said, during his 1933 inaugural address, that, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
It wouldn’t be surprising if Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner borrows that phrase, amending it slightly to tell his squad, “The only thing we have to fear is a lack of fear,” the rest of the regular season.
The Mavericks are 5-0, coming off a surprising thrashing of Minnesota Duluth in which everyone who took the field played up to his ability. It’s not an unexpected start to the season, but ease of the victories was tougher to predict.
Before the season, you could look at the first five games and see a tough road for the Mavericks. It was possible that Augustana, Winona State and Minnesota Duluth were among the top teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, and it turned out that Concordia-St. Paul was better than most thought.
And who could have predicted that Southwest Minnesota State was going to give the Mavericks the toughest test?
But now that the Mavericks have rolled through those five games, more easily than expected, you might wonder how the team can keep its edge for the next six weeks and be ready to go once the playoffs begin Nov. 23.
The schedule is not imposing. Northern State, this week’s opponent, is 3-2, but the victories over Minot State, St. Cloud State and Upper Iowa are by a combined nine points.
After that, the Mavericks might not face a team with a winning record the rest of the way. The combined record of the next six opponents in 8-22, and Sioux Falls is the only likely foe to have a winning record when it kicks off against Minnesota State on Nov. 9.
You might think the Mavericks can use some of these games to build depth, letting the backups get meaningful snaps, but that’s already happening. The Mavericks have gone two deep at every position, and there’s not much of a drop-off.
The biggest concerns are apathy and injury. Apathy is something the Mavericks can control. Injuries, not so much.
It seems unlikely that complacency will be a problem. It’s not like the Mavericks are new to this position; they’ve had a target on their backs for most of their 11 seasons in the Northern Sun. But this is the first time that the talent gap between Minnesota State and the next best teams in the conference is this great.
There’s also the playoff positioning in the region at stake. The Mavericks’ strength of schedule should be pretty high now, but with three winless teams remaining, that number is going to suffer. With Tarleton State also having a very good season, the Mavericks’ chance of landing the top seed in Super Region 4 will be in doubt until the final weekend.
There’s also the change in the playoff system. Teams will be seeded 1-8, but the first-round matchups will be determined by geography as much as performance. It’s uncertain how that will affect each team’s path to the national semifinals.
Six weeks from now, the Mavericks will have earned a berth in the national playoffs or they will lament the lack of preparedness and focus that led to a shocking loss. The Mavericks control their own fate, and keeping the focus on 1-0 each week will be helpful.
