For the last 10 seasons, the Minnesota State football team has been one of the best in Division II, going 111-19 with several playoff victories and a couple appearances in the national championship game.
And given the depth of the program, there was nothing to suggest that the Mavericks’ dominance of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference was nearing its end.
But then came COVID-19, and we’ve learned that with this pandemic, nothing is normal, guaranteed or predictable.
Will the coronavirus be the opponent that finally derails the Mavericks’ football machine?
By losing this season, nine of Minnesota State’s seniors are going to miss their final games at Minnesota State, while 10 are considering a return in 2021. The seniors who are graduating and moving on include four offensive linemen, including starters Brandon Krantz and Carter Dowdle; defensive lineman Josh Kawlewski; backup quarterback Brevin Kaiser; and receiver Parker Gloudemans, who likely would have been a starter.
The program was already losing some of the best players in program history: Nate Gunn, Shane Zylstra, Ryan Schlichte, Evan Heim, Alex Goettl, Zach Robertson and Jack Curtis. So the losses are significant.
Every program is in the same position, but will going nearly two years without a meaningful game level the field?
Offensive line has been the Mavericks’ trademark during this decade of dominance, ever since the Nebraska pipeline brought in four four-year starters in 2010. There were supposed to be nine starting-quality linemen returning this season, but that position has taken a big hit and will test the Mavericks’ depth up front, with at least three new starters.
Quarterback J.D. Ekowa is an important piece of the 2021 puzzle. For the last six seasons, the Mavericks have had remarkable success with a two-quarterback system, but if Ekowa decides to graduate and begin medical school instead of returning, the Mavericks’ starting quarterback next fall might be someone who has never taken a meaningful snap of college football.
The offense will be down its top three receivers from last season, and the best running back in program history is gone, though last season’s backups were pretty darn good.
The defensive losses might not be as brutal, IF defensive end Brayden Thomas and safety Cole Schroedermeier return. If both decide to move on, there are some glaring holes on a defense that also lost three top-level linebackers.
The Mavericks likely have many players who can step up and fill some of these positions. The coaching staff deserves kudos for building depth and quality on the roster, finding the right players and developing them into all-conference performers.
It sounds as though the players have done everything they can to continue to train and stay motivated, but the curse of COVID-19 is that every time you start feeling good about the future, something emerges to quell that enthusiasm. At some point, the desire is going to be overcome by a sense of hopelessness.
Had things gone as “normal,” the Mavericks would have been heavy favorites to repeat as Northern Sun champs with a high seed in the region playoffs. With nearly a two-year hiatus, at least, in meaningful games, will other programs have handled this situation better and closed that gap?
We won’t know for at least another year, but the coronavirus is proving to be a much tougher opponent than any in the Northern Sun.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or onTwitter @ChadCourrier.
