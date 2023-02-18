Last spring, Mankato East teams participated in state tournaments for boys and girls hockey and boys and girls basketball. The East/Loyola swimming and diving team finished fourth at the state meet, the best placing in program history.
It was an amazing success story that happens very rarely for a single school.
But could the Cougars repeat that this spring? It’s possible.
On Thursday night, the East girls hockey team earned a return trip to the state tournament, claiming the 20th victory of the season by defeating Hutchinson in the section championship game.
Last season, the Cougars won a state-tournament game for the first time in program history, finishing sixth in Class A. This season, powered by the offensive prowess of McKenzie Keller and the stout goaltending of Anna Rader, the Cougars have excelled while playing an aggressive schedule to prepare for this moment, earning a QRF rating of No. 8 in Class A.
Next week, we’ll see if it works.
The boys hockey team won’t be a top seed in Section 3A, but the experience of winning last season will likely pay dividends next week. New Ulm looks like the top seed in the section, probably eyeing a chance for revenge from last year’s final, which the Cougars won 6-0. East/Loyola played two close games at the state tournament and would love a chance to get back.
The East girls basketball team will probably be the second seed in Section 2AAA, though that could still change. The Cougars have won 15 of the last 17 games, including seven straight, and could be dangerous in the playoffs. Last season, the Cougars won their first state-tournament game before losing a heartbreaker to Becker in the semifinals.
The experience of that trip showed the Cougars that they can compete at a high level, and the experience gained by Peyton Stevermer, Macy Birkholz and Ellie Edberg might be the difference-maker in the playoffs.
The East boys basketball team could be the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAA, though a strong finish over the last five games will be necessary to stay ahead of Worthington and New Ulm.
Last season, the Cougars defeated New Ulm in a physical, exciting section final, then went to the state tournament and won the third-place game, tying the best finish in team history. Brogan Madson and Carson Schweim, and a few teammates, got valuable experience during that run. Similar success is possible next month.
Jordan Hogue and Elliot Bartell played important roles in last season’s state success for the swimming and diving team, which is having another strong season. We’ll see next week if the Cougars can qualify another strong contingent to the state meet.
It seemed like East’s success last winter was something unusual, but those same programs are in position to match, or exceed, those accomplishments this season. It’s an amazing run of winter success for one school.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
