Had a lot of time to think about stuff last weekend while staring at the same trees in the north woods, wishing one of them would turn into a whitetail deer.
None did.
But with all that time to think, oftentimes with sleepy eyes, this epiphany became clear.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and University of Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck both have recently cashed in on big deals, and the returns on those investments will likely never be realized.
Cousins has spent four seasons as the Vikings’ starting quarterback, and if you just look at the stat sheet, it seems like the results should have been pretty good.
He’s completed 68.9% of his passes for 14,306 yards with 107 touchdowns with 31 interceptions, ranking seventh among starting quarterbacks with a 103.4 rating.
But with him as the starter, the Vikings are just 28-27-1, with one playoff appearance. His best games have come when the pressure isn’t the most intense.
This season, Cousins’ play has been better at crunch time, often leading the team to go-ahead or tying scores — or opportunities to score — in the final minutes, even though that hasn’t always ended up with victories.
He just signed a two-year extension for $66 million in 2020, which is the going rate for veteran quarterbacks, but it also limits the team’s ability to build some depth.
So the Vikings are paying top dollar for a starting quarterback but are not getting their money’s worth.
Fleck signed a seven-year, $35 million contract extension last week. Fleck signed a five-year, $18 million contract when he was hired in 2017, then signed a seven-year extension worth $28 million in 2019.
At $5 million per season, Fleck ranks fifth among Big Ten coaches, which equals Kirk Ferentz of Iowa and Scott Frost of Nebraska. It’s the going rate for a veteran coach in the league.
Fleck is 32-22 in his five seasons in Minnesota. His big season was 2019, when the Gophers won 11 games, including seven Big Ten games, for the first time in program history. The Gophers ended up ranked No. 10 after winning the Outback Bowl, a rare Jan. 1 appearance for the Gophers.
However, the Gophers dropped to 3-4 in the COVID season, and even though they are 6-3 this season, each meaningful victory has been followed by a stunning defeat. An impressive 30-0 win at Colorado preceded the 14-10 home loss to lowly Bowling Green. A four-game winning streak, which pushed Minnesota into the top 20 of the College Football Playoff rankings, was offset by an ugly 14-6 home loss to Illinois.
But like nearly all Division I coaches, every time there’s a big win — or another high-profile job comes open — Fleck seems to look for a new contract.
Cousins and Fleck are both above average in what they do, but neither seems capable of winning at a high level. Their teams are going to be good enough that you don’t want to risk change, but you’re unlikely to ever see the pinnacle of success.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
