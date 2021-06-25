Now that this crazy, hectic high-school sports season is over, there’s time to reflect on the rollercoaster of emotions and accomplishments of the last nine months.
Even though it seemed like it at times, the pandemic didn’t win, and athletes had the opportunity to compete and participate in the games they love.
In the fall, there was daily concern about schools and sports being shut down as the coronavirus forced seasons to be interrupted and cut short. Schedules were changed to accommodate those teams that could play and those that couldn’t, even in the section tournaments.
The Mankato West football team didn’t lose a game, which in a normal season would mean a state championship, but the Scarlets accomplished all they could before things ended in the section playoffs.
It wasn’t easy to play basketball, or any sport, while wearing a mask, but for the most part, the athletes did their best to play hard and adhere to the safety protocols.
Waseca ended up winning a basketball state championship, the first for the school in more than 100 years, and validated the success of an outstanding senior class. Without the pandemic, that group might have had two state titles in a row; we’ll never know.
It was certainly unfortunate that the seasons ended early for Mankato East’s boys hockey and basketball teams, which had to send junior-varsity-type teams into playoff games because of an outbreak at the school. It wasn’t fair to the kids who never tested positive, but nothing about the pandemic was fair.
By spring, protocols were eased, making nearly everyone happy. Games went on, with little interruption from the virus or Mother Nature.
There were certainly some exciting results this spring. Waseca’s Marcus Hansen swept the shot put and discus at the Class AA meet last week, posting distances that were college-worthy. Toryn Richards won the pole vault at the Class A meet, clearing the bar on her final attempt at 10-feet-6 and 10-9 to set off a celebration with coach/dad that was captured by a lucky photographer.
East and West played each other five times in softball, with the Scarlets winning three, but each of five games was close, especially the section championship contest.
The state softball tournament was another success at Caswell Park, which drew big crowds both days. Le Sueur-Henderson, which seemed to have the biggest cheering section, won the Class AA championship, a first for the school since the two communities were co-oped.
It was a crazy, hectic sports season, one that seemed like it may never start but one that it was sad to see end.
Ultimately, the pandemic won a few battles along the way, but the athletes prevailed, as they always seem to do.
Looking forward to a more normal schedule in 2021-22, but this past nine months will not soon be forgotten. Nor will some of the solutions, such as schedule flexibility.
Sports teaches the athletes to overcome adversity, usually by working together to achieve a common goal. It seems those lessons were received, and the competitors emerged, likely stronger than ever and with better perspective about their games.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
