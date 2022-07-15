The end is never easy, but sometimes, it’s a relief.
On Wednesday, dad passed away in the peace of his daughter’s house. There was no struggling at the end. He was holding mom’s hand when he took two big breaths and called it quits.
He never complained about his situation. Ever.
It’s been a stressful last year, even more so the past two months. For 80-plus years, he was strong, physically and mentally, but the mind and body both cruelly betrayed him at the end.
He never wanted anyone to fuss over him or be the center of attention. He was the one who sacrificed for his family.
He passed away on a golf day, but guessing that’s just because he lost track of the days toward the end.
He was a teacher, coach, singer, carpenter, golfer, bowler, hunter and fisherman. Most importantly, he was a husband, dad and grandpa.
He gave lessons on how to tie a lure, pick a perfect spot for a tree stand, build a deck and put down shingles on a hot roof.
He never wanted his lawn mowed in the same path because that would stunt the growth of the grass. Not sure if that’s true, but his word was good enough.
He showed a young kid how to swing a golf club, and even though the youngster quickly became more accomplished in the game than him, he took great pride in that, too.
A 50-year streak of fishing and hunting on the opening weekends will come to an end, though memories of those occasions, even the most recent ones, will survive.
Watching the British Open, it brings a smile to remember a father-son trip to St. Andrews several years ago. The framed photos and scorecards will continue to hang beautifully on the wall.
He cleaned up a bunch of life’s messes for his first born, not asking for attention but making sure that lessons were learned when necessary.
But his mentorship as a husband and father will be his greatest legacy. This past Father’s Day was bittersweet, given his health, but future ones will have great meaning.
Maybe someday, his example of how to be a wonderful “Papa” will also come in handy.
As you get older, your mind wanders to how it all will end. Nobody would choose the final months that dad had to endure. He even expressed that a few times the last couple weeks.
All he ever asked was to go home. Not sure where that was in his mind, but he’s in a happier place, no longer in pain, no longer suffering.
There will be tough times ahead for family, moving forward without its leader, but the healing process can now begin. Messages from family and friends have helped, with many reminders of his impact.
In time, it will be easier to remember the good times and focus less on how it ended.
Relationships between sons and dads can be tricky. He didn’t try to be a friend; his first priority was to be a dad, which sometimes caused a clash.
As times goes on, it’s obvious he was almost always right. It’s a legacy that will live on, inspiring his son to be better.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
