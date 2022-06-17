The high-school football season started with high expectations at Mankato West, where COVID took away any chance of winning a state championship in 2020.
But the Scarlets rolled through the regular season, had a couple good tests in the playoffs, then completed the first undefeated season in program history with a 24-10 victory over Mahtomedi in the championship game.
But the Scarlets had already won four state championships in football, the most recent coming in 2014.
Today, many of these players will try to bookend a senior season with a state championship in baseball. West (25-1) takes on Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Class AAA championship game at 4 p.m. Friday at Target Field.
“That’s the goal,” senior Ryan Haley said. “Right after we won in football, we talked about repeating that in baseball. It would be amazing if we can complete that.”
Haley, Zander Dittbenner and Tanner Shumski were major players on that football team. Dittbenner was the fast, strong-armed quarterback, with Haley playing the part of all-state linebacker who subbed in at running back as needed. Shumski was the anchor of the offensive and defensive lines for the last three seasons.
Riley Bersaw, Walker Britz and Braeden Smook were also seniors on the championship football team who have been in the dugout this spring.
It wasn’t easy for West to win the football championship, but there also weren’t a lot of bumps in that road. The average margin of victory in 13 games was about 37 points, with only two games decided by a touchdown or less.
“Football already had the winning culture,” said Haley, the left fielder and leadoff hitter. “Hopefully, this will help to change that in baseball. This is maybe a little more exciting.”
The baseball team won the first 19 games of the season, with only six games decided by four or fewer runs. The Scarlets lost the final regular-season game at Owatonna, but then had a five-inning win to start the playoffs.
That’s when the fun began. West trailed New Prague 8-1 early in a section game before scoring the next nine runs. In the section championship game, West was down 4-0 to New Prague before scoring five times in the bottom of the seventh, capped by a towering three-run homer by Louis Magers.
West opened the state tournament by scoring in the bottom of the seventh for a 1-0 win over St. Francis, just a half-inning before stranding St. Francis’ go-ahead run at third. In the semifinals, Alexandria scored twice before making an out, but the Scarlets found a way to stay in the game, eventually scoring twice in the fifth inning to win 3-2.
“It’s been a little nerve-racking, but baseball is a weird game,” Haley said. “I do know, even when we were down 8-1 to New Prague, nobody in the dugout thought we were going to lose.”
Now the scene shifts to Target Field, baseball’s equivalent to U.S. Bank Stadium for football. West hadn’t won a section championship since 2003, and last year’s disappointing loss to Marshall in the section finals has motivated the Scarlets to stay on task.
Playing baseball in a professional ballpark is a nice way for this senior class to end the sports season. Winning another state championship would add to that legacy.
“I do think it’s a little bit of destiny, the way we’re winning,” Haley said. “There’s going to be some nerves, but at the end of the day, it’s just a ballpark. The bases are 90 feet apart, just like every other field. You just need to go out and play your game.”
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
