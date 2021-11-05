Really didn’t see this season coming from the Minnesota State football team.
Not sure anyone did, especially with the Mavericks highly rated in the preseason. It’s easy to second-guess the No. 2 ranking now, but back in August, it didn’t seem that crazy.
There have been some bad breaks, and the pandemic has presented challenges to every program, and if a handful of plays had gone the other way ... .
But as the old saying goes, especially this late in the season, you are what your record says you are.
Which makes the Mavericks an average team at 5-4 heading into Saturday’s game against Southwest Minnesota State.
The cause of the problems has been many. Whether it was still a hangover, or overconfidence, from the 2019 national championship run, or the 2020 season being cancelled, which allowed some teams to catch up, there just hasn’t been any mojo in the Mavericks’ season.
Minnesota State was fortunate to defeat an inspired Northern State team in overtime in the opener. Northern State exposed some of the Mavericks’ defensive weaknesses, especially in the secondary.
Minnesota Duluth trucked the Mavericks in Week 2, but that one was easily explained by a good team, highly motivated by a record crowd, getting some revenge on a team that had beaten it pretty good in recent years.
Turns out the win over Bemidji State was a good one, even though the Beavers’ receivers dropped a lot of passes. Bemidji State has emerged as the team most likely to get an NCAA berth with the second Northern Sun bid.
A lopsided victory over Minot State was easy and predictable, and it looked like the Mavericks were gaining some momentum. But that fourth-quarter collapse to Wayne State, losing a 24-7 lead and giving up 28 straight points at home, was one of the most deflating losses in the Northern Sun era of Minnesota State football.
The lopsided win at Upper Iowa was of little consequence after that, and consecutive home losses to Augustana, which is the best team in the Northern Sun, and Sioux Falls was a harsh slap of reality.
These last two games are of little consequence; the Mavericks haven’t played a truly meaningless game since the end of the 2016 season.
One of the few things at stake is the record. The Mavericks need one more victory to ensure a winning record, something that Minnesota State has done each season since joining the Northern Sun in 2008. The last time the Mavericks had a losing record was 2007.
It wasn’t supposed to be like this. It was unrealistic to expect another trip to the national championship. Another postseason berth seemed possible.
Five wins in nine games, with three straight losses at Blakeslee? The defensive breakdowns? The early struggles in the passing game?
Really didn’t see any of that coming from the Minnesota State football program this season.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
