While the weather has been slow to warm up, the Mankato East athletic teams have been red hot.
In the last week, the girls hockey team and boys swimming and diving teams have established new standards for their programs.
The boys hockey team returned to the state tournament, and the girls and boys basketball teams both have a chance to win section titles and end up at the state tournament.
It started a couple of weeks ago, when the girls hockey team won the section title and qualified for the state tournament. The Cougars were the top seed and had played in the state tournament in 2019, so it wasn’t a huge surprise to win the section championship, even though the roster had no seniors.
But the Cougars played well at the state tournament, winning a consolation semifinal game against Albert Lea for the program’s first state-tournament victory. The season ended with 22 wins, something the Cougars hadn’t done in at least a decade, according to coach Amber Prange.
The East/Loyola boys swimming team also won the section championship, though this was the first time in program history. Dave Wedzina and Logan Gustafson each won events, then joined teammates to win a pair of relays.
The Cougars will be competing at the state meet this weekend with a chance for a top-five finish. The best state finish in program history is seventh.
The East/Loyola boys hockey team was in position to get to the state tournament last season, but the squad was hit by COVID before the section playoffs, virtually eliminating any chance of winning.
But on Wednesday, the Cougars got another shot and didn’t miss, defeating New Ulm 6-0 in the section championship. It’s the third section title in the last five years for the Cougars, who last played at Xcel Energy Center in 2019.
The East girls basketball team won its first Big Nine Conference championship since 2013, and at 21-4, the Cougars are the top seed in Section 2AAA. East got a good test from New Prague in the section quarterfinals, but with two lower-seeded teams winning in the first round, the chance of getting to the state tournament has improved.
The East boys basketball team is the top seed in Section 2AAA. It’s been a bit inconsistent of a season for the Cougars, playing the best against the toughest opponents, but East still has a good chance of winning another section title.
The Cougars downed second-seeded Mankato West twice this season, and a third meeting is likely in the section championship game.
It’s pretty rare for a school, even the size of Mankato East, to celebrate so many championships and milestones in one season. It’s a special time to be a member of one of the Cougars’ teams.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
