There are few events on the high-school sports schedule as much fun as a really competitive basketball or football game between Mankato East and Mankato West.
About 250 fans, including a few students, were treated to another doozy Tuesday night in the crosstown boys basketball game at the East gym.
There wasn’t a lot of pregame buzz, given that West won the first matchup decisively just three weeks ago, but after 30 years in the Mankato newspaper business, you know records, past results, trends, etc., don’t really matter in this series.
Tuesday’s game didn’t start with much juice. East tried to play man-to-man defense, and West took advantage, going ahead 11-0 after 5 minutes. Following a timeout, and a switch to zone defense, the Cougars scored 14 straight and showed that things might get a little more interesting.
The play wasn’t particularly crisp; there were unforced turnovers and some iffy shot selection. But the players were competing, bringing the intensity this rivalry is known for.
East took a lead into the second half, but West reeled off 13 straight points, including a pair of dunks by Mekhi Collins that raised the volume in the gym and made things looks pretty bleak for the home team with just 10 minutes to play.
The Cougars called timeout, and coach Joe Madson looked right at his players and said “Don’t you put your head down.”
His players responded. The Cougars hit a few shots and the Scarlets made some turnovers, and the game was tied at 41 with two minutes remaining. West went ahead on Mason Ellwein’s three-point play, but West couldn’t expand the lead.
East drew closer with a free throw in the final minute, but West was still up by two with 9 seconds to go. That’s when B.J. Omot grabbed a rebound off a missed free throw and dribbled down court. He didn’t have a shot so he passed to Poulrah Gong on the left wing. Gong was also guarded well so Gong found Pal Kueth in the corner.
A week ago, Kueth took the last shot in a game and missed. This time, he was on the mark.
The ball swished about the time the horn went off, starting a group celebration that probably violated health protocols.
It was another thrilling East-West basketball game, much like those that used to be held at Minnesota State in the glory days of this series.
It was also an important victory for East as the seedings will soon be announced for the Section 2AAA tournament.
West is 11-2 with games remaining against Austin, Rochester Century, Red Wing and Albert Lea. East is 11-3 with games remaining against Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century, Austin and Owatonna.
Marshall is 12-2 with three games remaining, but strength of schedule works against Marshall in the seedings process.
The No. 1 seed is more important this season because there are no neutral-site games; the high seed hosts each game.
There’s a very good chance that East and West will play again, somewhere in the section tournament. It would surely be another intense encounter, though it would be tough to match the drama of a buzzer-beater.
But then again, experience tells you that anything is possible at East-West sporting events.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
