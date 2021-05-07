It looks like all the pieces are back in place.
With this week’s announcement that quarterback J.D. Ekowa will return in the fall, the Minnesota State football team appears to have survived the pandemic that wiped out the fall season and half of the spring activities.
It’s been a crazy 18 months since the Mavericks played in the national championship game. In that time, seniors have left the program and juniors became seniors, even though they didn’t use up any eligibility.
It’s created some unusual roster building as older players had to decide to stay or graduate.
Slowly, those players made their decisions: Brayden Thomas decided to transfer to North Dakota State; Cade Johnson, Cole Schroedermeier and Justin Taormina appear to be moving on; and linemen Hunter Toppel, Brandon Krantz and Carter Dowdle are among those returning in the fall.
The biggest news was that Ekowa would be back for his final season. He’s postponed the start of medical school so that he can try to accomplish team and personal goals that he’s yet to meet: national championship, All-American, No. 1 quarterback.
Had he decided to get on with his life’s work as an orthopedic surgeon or other career track, he would have left a huge void at quarterback, where redshirt freshman Jesse Forknell and true freshman Mitch Randall have been competing this spring.
They seem to have handled themselves well this spring and shown that they have a future in this program. But a team that aspires to win a national championship does not go into the season with a starting quarterback that has never taken a snap in a college football game.
Ekowa has shown that he can play well in big games, and his athleticism gets him out of some jams. He’s become a more polished passer with a strong arm.
But the big thing is experience. New offensive coordinator Collin Prosser acknowledged this week that there might be aspects of the offense that Ekowa has more insight.
It will be interesting to see if this brings an end to the two-quarterback system, which has worked remarkably well ever since Ricky Lloyd and Nick Pieruccini guided the Mavericks to the national championship game in 2014.
Even those who thought coach Todd Hoffner should have settled on one guy, either Lloyd or Pieruccini or Ryan Schlichte or Ekowa, have to admit that the production from that position has been outstanding.
Last season, Schlichte and Ekowa combined 193 completions in 340 attempts for 3,193 yards and 28 touchdowns, as well as 941 yards and six touchdowns rushing. That would have been a top-5 season in program history for an individual.
For six seasons, if one quarterback got injured, which rarely happened, there was an experienced backup ready to jump in there. Will Hoffner trust Forknell or Randall with a few series each game?
The nice thing is that come August, it seems like we’ll have answers to all the questions as college football returns to its normal schedule. The offseason has been a struggle in many ways, but Ekowa’s announcement this week should have been a big boost the Minnesota State football fans.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.