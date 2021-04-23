In this crazy 2021 of high school sports, when masks replaced pep bands and social distancing became more important than team bonding, it’s nice to know that the sports rivalry between Mankato West and Mankato East has been as interesting and entertaining as ever.
Certainly, any time the Scarlets and Cougars square off in an athletic event, it’s the most intense game or match of the season. But since we’ve moved into 2021, there have already been some doozies.
Remember back in February, on a Friday night, there was the crosstown boys and girls basketball games, held at the same time at different gyms?
At West, the Scarlets used an aggressive defense to win 71-54, ending a seven-game losing streak to East that had lasted three years and hadn’t been very competitive. It was a huge boost of confidence for the Scarlets, which moved into first place in the Big Nine Conference, which they ended up winning for the first time since 2009.
The same night at East, the West girls won 63-53, though it was three-point game with five minutes to go. Both teams came into the game with 8-1 records.
The East teams got revenge on March 2, though this time the boys played at East and the girls at West.
The East boys got revenge, defeating West 45-44 at the East gym on Pal Kueth’s corner 3-pointer at the buzzer. The exciting finish capped a slick three-pass effort off a missed free throw with nine seconds to play. It was a big victory for section seedings, though the virus had other ideas later that month.
The East girls also got some revenge, defeating West for the first time in coach Rob Stevermer’s four seasons at East.
This spring has already featured some exciting crosstown results. The East softball team defeated West 9-6, ending a seven-year losing streak in the series. The Cougars jumped ahead early, with Claire McIntire driving in three runs, and pitcher Madi Mangulis survived some tough situations to get the victory.
The last time the Cougars defeated West was 1-0 on May 7, 2014, when Nichole Rasmussen was the winning pitcher and Shelby Beckman was making game-saving catches.
Even the track and field teams had competitive meets this week. The East and West boys had a rare tie at 100.5 points in a quadrangular at Wolverton Field. At Todnem Field, the West girls won with 82 points, edging East by just three points.
Next week, the Scarlets and Cougars meet in baseball at Wolverton Field. West is 4-0 and averaging 9.5 runs, while East is 3-2 and allowing just 2.2 runs, but as we have found out many, many times, things don’t usually go by script in the crosstown games.
Would anyone be surprised by extra innings?
There will be rematches in these series coming up in May, and there are likely more contests between West and East in the postseason.
As abnormal as this last year has been, it’s nice that East vs. West rarely disappoints, regardless of sport.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.