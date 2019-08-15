Remember when the expectations for the Minnesota State football program weren’t grandiose?
It wasn’t that long ago that a winning record and competing for a conference championship would have been considered optimistic, even crazy, in some seasons. But those days are long gone.
Since joining the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in 2008, the Mavericks have been one of the top programs in the Midwest, sometimes in all of Division II. There is now a permanent target on this program, which is 91-13 in the last eight seasons with one trip to the national championship game and three other berths in the national semifinals.
This should be another season in which the Mavericks get to the playoffs and win a couple of games, at least.
While nothing is guaranteed, the Mavericks return a lot of talent. The Northern Sun coaches recognize that; the Mavericks were voted in the No. 1 spot in the preseason poll, with 14 of the 16 first-place votes.
The Mavericks also have caught the attention of the national voters. Minnesota State has been deemed a top-five program by two national polls so far.
It’s worthy praise.
The Mavericks have 10 returning starters on offense, eight on defense. The offense, which averaged 39.6 points, features the dynamic combination of running back Nate Gunn and receiver Shane Zylstra. While it would seem tough to get record-setting production from both a running back and receiver in the same offense, Gunn rushed for a team-record 1,705 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, while Zysltra set a record with 1,261 yards receiving on 66 receptions with 14 touchdowns.
Barring injury, both Gunn and Zylstra will finish their careers as the top players at their position in program history.
The Mavericks also have the top 10 offensive linemen returning from last season, and while the two-quarterback system has its flaws, the rotation of Ryan Schlichte and J.D. Ekowa has been remarkably successful and protects against possible injury.
The defense “only” has eight returning starters, with five proven starters in the secondary to combat the pass-happy offenses of the Northern Sun. Up front, defensive end Chance Bowen made 11 sacks last season, and Jordan Bergren and Michael Buetow both have starting experience. Linebackers Alex Goettl and Zach Robertson were the top tacklers on last season’s defense.
The kicking game is the biggest question mark. For most of coach Todd Hoffner’s nine seasons at Minnesota State, in which he’s won 81% of his games, he’s usually had a kicker and a punter with a big leg. Field position is important to Hoffner, and he’s generally had a dependable field-goal kicker to put points on the board. There are four kickers in camp; we’ll see who emerges.
The schedule, while tough with Minnesota Duluth on it, is positive, with three of the toughest four opponents (Augustana, Winona State, Minnesota Duluth) at home, those games come in the first five weeks.
The national pollsters are correct to expect big things this season from the Mavericks. The Mavericks expect big things from the Mavericks.
It hasn’t always been that way.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-3446353, email at ccourrier@ mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.