Are you the type of Minnesota Twins' fan that celebrates a three-game lead in the division, and it's almost August? Or are you the type of fan who is freaking out because the Twins' lead is down to just three games and there's still two months left in the season?
It's been so long since, it seems, since the Twins were legitimate contenders in the American League that the fan base seems to be reacting with more panic than optimism.
In the world of social-media muscle, that can make for some ugliness when things don't go well during games. The simple-minded among us resorts to name-calling and irrational reactions, but remember a simpler time, when we just enjoyed the success of the state's professional baseball team?
Oh, to be 1987 again. Twins fans were so naive, having not been in the World Series since 1965. They waved their Homer Hankies with such passion, enjoying the unexpected ride provided by a young team, perhaps as ignorant to the pressure as the fans.
Tom Kelly was in his first full season as manager, coining the phrase "one game at a time." Joe Niekro was trying to take an emery board to the mound to, ahem, fix his fingernails. Kirby Puckett and Kent Hrbek were young and exciting, and Jeff Reardon was the bearded closer.
Those were special times.
Imagine if there had been Twitter at the time. Would fans have crucified Reardon, who had 31 saves, for the 10 times he didn't convert a save opportunity? Would they have disparaged Puckett for the 91 times he struck out, or would they have celebrated the All-Star's 28 home runs?
Hrbek is one of us, so he's safe, right? Who knows what the social-media nitwits would have thought of his .285 batting average?
But we celebrated lustily as the team dominated enough games at the Metrodome to win that World Series over the St. Louis Cardinals.
By 1991, fans weren't as easily impressed, but as the season went along, the passion started to grow again. Puckett and Hrbek were still mainstays in the lineup, with free agents Chili Davis complementing the offense and Jack Morris leading the pitching staff. But would 95 wins and another World Series appearance have been enough to satisfy the fan base in the social-media era?
Would Twitter overlook Morris' 12 regular-season losses before celebrating the 1-0, 10-inning victory over Atlanta in Game 7? Would Davis' 29 home runs be enough to dismiss the 117 strikeouts? Rick Aguilera had 42 saves, but it seemed like few of those were 1-2-3 outings, which certainly would have started a social-media outcry.
The Twins have been the top story in the American League this season under first-year manager Rocco Baldelli. The lineup is powerful, about to set a team, and possibly American League, record for home runs in a season. The starting pitchers have been pretty good, while the bullpen has struggled.
The Twins are on pace to win 100 games, a pace cooled slightly since the All-Star break. That 100 summer nights when you can watch or listen to your favorite baseball team.
Yet, the fans seem to focus more on the missteps than the accomplishments.
In many ways, Twitter is fun, if you don't take yourself too seriously. The problems begin when irrational fans don't think twice before hitting the send button.
It seems in all sports, fans can't enjoy success. Perhaps, it's a Minnesota thing, having had you heart torn out too many times by the professional teams. But if you don't enjoy the victories, what's the point?
The Twins are actually fun to watch again, with TV ratings up about 41 percent from last season. It would be a shame if you missed all of this because you're too busy typing on your laptop.
