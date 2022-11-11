What a great day of football awaits on Saturday.
At noon, Minnesota State hosts Winona State at Blakeslee Stadium, with the winner guaranteed a berth in the NCAA playoffs and likely a first-round home game.
Then at 7 p.m. at Prior Lake, Mankato West opens the Class AAAAA playoffs against Rochester Mayo in a rematch of a regular-season game in which the Scarlets rallied for a 28-24 win at Rochester.
Hope you can attend one of the games. Getting to both would make it a pretty good day.
It’s going to be cold, so bundle up.
The Scarlets have won 29 straight games, an amazing stat for high school football. The streak already includes three wins over Mayo.
It’s no longer a surprise when West has a good football team, but it wasn’t out of the question to have some concerns coming into this season. Last season’s state championship team featured a strong senior class, and the underclassmen didn’t get a lot of playing time.
But those youngsters were obviously paying attention, in the summer and during the season. Despite all the inexperience, the Scarlets have passed every test and continued to roll.
It would not be a shock if West advances deep in the Class AAAAA playoffs, but the margin for error is very small in the state tournament.
The Mavericks and Winona State are likely both going to the NCAA playoffs, but the winner will be at home in the first round next week, while the loser will travel, probably to another Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference stadium.
It’s already a good rivalry, but you add conference championships and playoff berths to the mix, and the intensity should be at its peak when the football flies at noon.
You wouldn’t have been out of line to have questions about the Mavericks back in August. The team floundered in 2021, and there were plenty of new faces this season.
Things didn’t go smoothly early in the season, but the Mavericks learned how to overcome the mistakes and win games. Quarterback Hayden Ekern has become the clear QB1 and the offensive line has found a rhythm.
The defense has given up some yards, but in most cases, holds before major damage occurs. The Mavericks have allowed only 18 touchdowns in 34 red-zone opportunities, a pretty good stat.
They’ve probably done enough to earn an NCAA berth, regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s rivalry game. But the winner will have a whole lot of momentum and be a tough out on their home field.
Saturday’s going to be a lot of fun, both for players and fans who dress properly. When working out in the offseason, players are motivated by these kind of games, with enthusiastic crowds and intense situations.
If you can make it to one of these games, you’ll likely be rewarded with some really good football. If you can make it to both, that’s a great day.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
