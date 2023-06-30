The calendar turns to July this weekend, and even though it seems as if the local high schools and colleges just wrapped up the spring season, we’re only five weeks before the madness begins again.
Early in August, the Minnesota State football team begins practice, and it should be another fantastic season at Blakeslee Stadium, provided that it hasn’t crumbled by then.
The Mavericks had a spectacular 2022, starting slowly before winning five straight to claim a share of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament.
In postseason play, the Mavericks avenged an earlier loss by thumping Wayne State at home and advanced the region semifinal at Colorado School of Mines, giving the Orediggers all they could handle in a 48-45 loss.
There are many familiar faces still on the roster, led by quarterback Hayden Ekern and running back Shen Butler-Lawson, cornerback Trey Vaval and linebacker Jacob Daulton.
But if anything was learned from 2022, the team functions best when everyone is available. Injuries can derail the best plans, which it almost did.
Minnesota State should be favored to win the Northern Sun championship this season and will likely by a top-10 team in the first D2football.com national poll.
A week after college players put on the pads, the high schoolers will do the same.
Mankato West also has the returning players to challenge for another state championship. The Scarlets came close last season, losing to Elk River in the final game.
A new, and improved, schedule is intriguing, with Rogers, Chaska, Andover and Chanhassen set for the regular season. West defeated Rogers 14-10 in the state semifinals last season and almost always has a quality team.
It’s never too early to start thinking about the annual Jug game at Blakeslee. No matter the outcome, that’s always a can’t-miss event.
There aren’t many gimmes, which should help to prepare West for the playoffs. With Bart McAninch back at quarterback, plenty of playmakers and strong offensive and defensive lines, there’s every reason to think the Scarlets are likely primed for another special season.
There will be many more interesting teams and players that emerge in the fall, under the bright lights, in front of big crowds. The weekly home football games at most schools are community events, sometimes celebrations, and it’s some of the most fun you can have in the fall.
It all gets started in about five weeks for the colleges, six weeks for the high schools. It’ll be here before you know.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
