No high school season seems to go faster than football.
It was just seven weeks ago that teams were playing Game 1, and by Wednesday, the regular season will be over.
Conference championships are no longer a thing, and district titles don’t seem to get much attention. Success in high school football is dictated more by playoff victories.
There are few events to attend that are as fun as a playoff football game.
In this area, we generally have a couple of teams that are capable of long playoff runs, perhaps even end up playing at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Mankato West is the obvious choice to contend for a section championship this season. The Scarlets are 6-0 and have outscored opponents 299-13.
If West can win its last two games, against Northfield and Mankato East, it should clinch a No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAAA, based on strength of schedule. Chaska could also finish 8-0, but the Hawks’ schedule includes two Class AAAA opponents.
In the past, that strength-of-schedule argument has been used against West, which is playing all Class AAAAA teams this season, in the section seedings.
East is also having a very good season at 5-1 and ranked No. 11 in Class AAAAA and No. 14 in QRF, but Section 2 is no joke with West, Chaska and Chanhassen at the top. It’s a nice accomplishment just to get a home playoff game in Section 2, and the section champion will have a great chance to win a state title.
Maple River’s 21-7 victory over Blue Earth Area last week showed that the Eagles are capable of winning big games. However, Maple River just defeated the No. 2 team in The Associated Press’ Class AA poll, yet still has No. 1 Blooming Prairie in the same section. Again, the winner of Section 2 will have a good chance to win a state championship.
Waseca is 5-1, having overcome the adversity and drama of coach Wendland’s cardiac arrest on the sideline during the season-opener. The Bluejays seem to have rallied around their coach’s return and played well.
Waseca’s only loss came at Fairmont, and the Bluejays will need to reverse that 28-15 in the Section 2AAA playoffs just to get to the state tournament. Fairmont’s QRF is No. 2, while Waseca is No. 4.
It’s tough to pull off major upsets in football, but somewhere, a team with an ordinary record, maybe seeded fourth or fifth, will make an inspired run to get to the state playoffs.
Could that team be in this area? St. Clair/Loyola? St. Peter?
That drama is what makes the postseason fun.
But the football playoffs, much like the regular season, go much too fast.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.