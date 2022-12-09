The final game of the local football season is always bittersweet.
The regular season goes by fast, but the playoffs are so exciting.
Minnesota State and Mankato West both overachieved this season. Not that it was shocking. Both programs expect to compete for championships.
But this season, it appeared that both the Mavericks and Scarlets faced significant challenges to the usual success. And both overcame those challenges.
Minnesota State was coming off an unusual 6-5 season in 2021, looking a bit disheveled in losing three of the last four. The roster turnover was significant, and there were questions at nearly every position when the schedule began back in early September.
The early results were favorable with wins over Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth, believed to be among the best teams in the Northern Sun. The Mavericks split the next four games, bringing the season to a crossroad. Win the next five games and get into the playoffs. Lose one, and the season was likely finished.
The Mavericks responded with five straight wins to reach the playoffs, and leading to coach Todd Hoffner’s pledge to have his head shaved if that happened.
The Mavericks followed with an inspired playoff win over Wayne State, which had defeated Minnesota State during the regular season. Even a 48-45 loss at Colorado School of Mines, which plays in the national semifinals this weekend, gave reason to be optimistic about the future.
Barring major changes — and there will certainly be some with the transfer portal and staff coming and going — the Mavericks will open next season as one of the favorites in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Super Region 4.
West seemed to be in a tough spot when practice began in August, tasked the with the job of replacing a large, very talented senior class that had rolled to a state championship just 10 months earlier.
There were more talented players returning — such is the state of Scarlets football — but inexperience was sure to create some adversity and tough nights on the field. Right?
This version of the Scarlets didn’t have the letdown, extending the program’s three-season winning streak and playing well above the outside expectations.
But the less-dominant season provided more magical moments, such as the last-second touchdown against Rochester Mayo in the state quarterfinals or the inspired goal-line stand to defeat Rogers in the semifinals.
Even the loss in the championship game was exciting and tense, with the Scarlets matching Elk River in a physical game.
The winning streak ended, but the expectations for West won’t stop. The senior class will be missed, especially on defense, but there are several players who will return, and West will again be the favorite in Section 2 with an eye on another state title.
The football season went by too fast, but luckily for followers of Minnesota State and West, their teams got to play extra games that created some great entertainment and lifetime memories.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.