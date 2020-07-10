One day, it seems like there will be football in the fall. The next day, signs aren’t as positive.
It’s only a month until the high-school and college football seasons are scheduled to begin, and the viability of a season, at this point, seems reasonable but uncertain.
This week, the Big Ten Conference announced it will play a conference-only schedule this fall, which is better than no schedule. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference will also play a conference-only schedule, eliminating one game.
The Minnesota College Athletic Conference announced that all fall sports would be cancelled. The Ivy League announced that there would be no sports until at least Jan. 1.
Some states have pulled the plug on high-school sports in the fall, while others have announced that the games will go on.
If you’re a gambler, you’d say the trends don’t favor football this fall, high school or college, in Minnesota. But really pulling for the upset, and given the changing nature of this pandemic, it’s impossible to know where we’ll be next week, in a month, or on Jan. 1.
It’s a tough call for high schools and universities. COVID-19 isn’t a disease that is affecting young people with the same ferocity as the older, more vulnerable population. Yet, any community spread is going to prolong this pandemic, which I think everyone can agree has already lasted too long.
For many of these athletes, there is no next year to compete. As we saw in the spring, many high-school and college athletes had their competitive careers end without games, which caused plenty of stress.
Advances in testing and treatment make it seem possible that there will be football games in the fall, but a spike in positive tests, especially locally, could cut into that optimism.
There is the desire to let kids play their games, balanced against what’s best for the community. If we can find a way to have sports, without creating more of a health crisis, then we should. If that means wearing a mask now, or at a game, that seems like a small price to pay for the athletes.
There may never be a time when there’s zero chance that high-school athletes, or members of their family, don’t contract this disease, or any other, from participating in a sporting event.
But we’re getting to the point where there is some ability to limit the impact of COVID-19, and schools will have had two months to develop protocols, both to avoid exposure and deal with someone who has been stricken with the disease.
Football is such an important tool for building school camaraderie and community support. It’s one day or night each week where we can forget about the stresses of life and enjoy some athletic competition. Nothing brings together the student body more than a football game, where the zanier, the better.
With a solid plan, and good decision-making, sports can resume this fall. The crown jewel of the fall sports menu is football.
Hopefully in a month, football practice can start so we can celebrate the end of summer with games in September, October and November. In Minnesota State’s case, more December games would be a nice reward.
