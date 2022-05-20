Some of the former Minnesota State men’s basketball players seem to have found new homes.
Five Mavericks — Quincy Anderson, Ryland Holt, Shawn Hopkins, Devonte Thedford and Noah Hart — announced in March that they would not be returning to Minnesota State.
Four of those were not surprising, but didn’t see Anderson’s departure coming. Last month, Anderson, who graduated from Minnesota State last week, announced that he was transferring to Division I Murray State, which went 31-3 and won a game in the NCAA tournament.
It’s a gutsy move for Anderson, a wing shooter who averaged 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds and had a lot of freedom offensively. He averaged nearly 13 shots per game and shot 47.2% from the field, including 37.0% on 3-pointers.
It’s hard to envision him having that kind of impact at Murray State, which had only two seniors on last season’s roster. But if his goal is to test himself at the highest level, the transfer portal is his chance.
Two years ago, it looked like Holt could become one of the top players in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. As a freshman, the athletic 6-foot-6 Holt averaged 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds, earning the conference award for the top first-year player.
But his play slipped in the COVID season of 2020-21, then last season, his decline continued. He looked lost on the court, getting outworked by opponents, and by midseason, he was no longer in the rotation.
Holt had a medical issue during the holiday break, which may explain some of his struggles, and didn’t play again last season. He also graduated last week, and he announced this week that he would transfer to West Texas A&M, a Division II program that’s coached by former Winona State assistant Tom Brown.
If West Texas A&M, which was 29-7 last season, can rediscover the Holt of 2019-20, he’ll be a great addition.
Hart, a wing shooter, never got much run at Minnesota State. He played in 17 games last season but only five after the holiday break. He made four 3-pointers in the first three games but had only four after that.
He’s going to Grand View University, which went 17-11 last season, in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa.
Haven’t found any news on Thedford or Hopkins. Thedford was the Northern Sun newcomer of the year after transferring from Kirkwood Community College, but his play slipped last season, and he was passed by freshman Harrison Braudis by the end of the season. Hopkins, who spent two seasons at Butler Community College, got more time at the end of the season, posting one of his best games against Winona State.
The transfer portal has no guarantees, and when the music stops, there won’t be a chair for everyone.
The Mavericks have a core of Brady Williams, Kelby Kramer, Braudis, Kyreese Willingham, Malik Willingham and Tyrell Stuttley coming back. Malcolm Jones, a center from Prior Lake, and Isaiah Davis, a guard who played at Minnehaha Academy and a prep school in Missouri, have joined the program since the end of the season.
There will be more new faces before practice begins Oct. 15, including transfers who are gambling that they can find a better spot at Minnesota State.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
