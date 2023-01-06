Think of all the great players to have come through the Minnesota State football program lately.
Adam Thielen, Chris Reed, Shane Zylstra and Brayden Thomas are the ones who have shown up on Sundays, but there have been many others.
But maybe, just maybe, there have been many great players at Minnesota State because of the coaching.
If you’ve watched much college football this season, especially in the last month, you’ve seen a few former Mavericks coaches on the sideline or in the coaches box.
Jake Dickert was the defensive coordinator at Minnesota State in 2014 and 2015, helping the Mavericks go 24-3 and reach a national championship game.
After stops at South Dakota State and Wyoming, Dickert was hired as the defensive coordinator at Washington State. In 2021, Washington State fired its head coach for refusing to comply with COVID mandates, and Dickert was promoted.
This season, Washington State was 7-6 after losing to Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 17.
Joe Klanderman first came to Mankato as a player, playing on the defensive line from 1997-2001. He joined the coaching staff the next year, then served as a defensive assistant before being promoted to coordinator in 2007.
The popular Klanderman took an assistant job at North Dakota State for five seasons before following head coach Chris Klieman to Kansas State in 2019, becoming the defensive coordinator in 2021. This season, the Wildcats were ranked No. 11 in the country before losing to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.
Jason Eck was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Minnesota State in 2013 and 2014. The Mavericks were becoming known for producing quality offensive linemen, which was highlighted by that run to the 2014 national championship game.
Eck moved on to Montana State and South Dakota State before getting the head-coaching job at Idaho last season, leading his team to a 7-5 record with a loss in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
Stan Zweifel was the offensive coordinator at Minnesota State in 2007 and 2008 before leaving to become the head coach at University of Dubuque, where his record is 81-52 in 14 seasons.
Aaron Keen was hired as offensive coordinator at Minnesota State in 2011, then took over for two seasons when coach Todd Hoffner was suspended in 2012 and 2013. Minnesota State went 24-2 under Keen. When Hoffner returned, Keen moved to an assistant’s role at Eastern Michigan until becoming the head coach at Washington University in 2020. His teams are 15-8 in two seasons.
Joe Beschorner was a highly successful offensive coordinator at Minnesota State, building offenses that set several program records. He left after the 2019 national championship game to become an assistant at North Dakota State, which is playing for another FCS championship this weekend.
The latest to move on and up is Jim Glogowski, who was the defensive coordinator at Minnesota State for seven seasons before taking the head-coaching job at Sioux Falls last month.
His passion and personality should serve him well as he returns to a head-coaching role. Having been the head coach at Simpson for 10 seasons, he won’t be surprised by the challenges of being the main decision-maker.
Of course, Hoffner deserves a lot of credit for hiring these coaches and giving them the guidance and freedom to succeed. When you have a successful program, there is always turnover on the staff and he has managed to find many quality candidates.
Maybe it’s not a surprise that four former Mavericks are playing in the NFL right now. They’ve certainly gotten quality coaching along the way.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.