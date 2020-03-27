Bresnan Arena opened in 2000 and has hosted 307 Minnesota State men’s basketball games, 243 of which were victories.
But with all the alone time at home to think about stuff like this, there are five games that really stand out.
You might notice that many of these games featured large crowds. Oh, yes, people used to go to games at Bresnan Arena.
Minnesota State 102, South Dakota State 84, Jan. 16, 2004: The Mavericks started to become more of a regional force with this home victory against SDSU, rated No. 2 at the time.
The Mavericks were on fire early, making 21 of 37 shots to lead 58-39 at halftime. It was a surprisingly easy victory over a program where coach Matt Margenthaler and assistant Mike Schott had worked just a few years earlier.
Jamel Staten scored 28 points that night, making five 3-pointers, to go with nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocked shots, and Luke Anderson also made five 3-pointers to total 24 points. The Mavericks tied a school record with 16 3-pointers.
The next season, the Mavericks started a streak of seven straight NCAA appearances.
Minnesota State 91, South Dakota 87, OT, Jan. 27, 2007: There were 4,477 fans attending this thriller, second-biggest crowd ever at Bresnan.
South Dakota led 46-35 at halftime, but the Mavericks rallied.
Tony Thomason hit a 3-pointer near the end of overtime, and he was 4 of 4 at the free-throw line in the final 33 seconds as these teams became serious rivals near the end of the North Central Conference’s existence.
Nebraska-Omaha 90, Minnesota State 88, OT, Feb. 26, 2005: This was maybe the most intense game in arena history and ended up with both benches clearing after the final buzzer.
Luke Anderson gave the Mavericks the lead with a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining in regulation, but Omaha tied the game at the buzzer. Omaha also scored at the buzzer to win in overtime, causing Minnesota State guard Andy Moeller to send a stack of stat sheets high into the air above the scorer’s table and sparking the postgame fracas between coaches and players.
It was the height of a great rivalry for a couple seasons, which included some players “autographing” the other’s court after a win. Omaha clinched the North Central Conference championship with that win.
Winona State 76, Minnesota State 73, OT, March 19, 2013: The rivalry between the Mavericks and Winona State was reaching its pinnacle heading into the region finals at Bresnan Arena. There were 4,137 fans at the game, third-most in arena history.
But this game will be remembered for the matchup of top centers: Minnesota State’s Assem Marei and Winona State’s Clayton Vette.
Both were Division I-level players who had led their teams to this championship match. Even though they didn’t always guard each other, Vette had 22 points in the game, while Marei had 21, showing the value of good post play.
The game was tight throughout, with neither team taking more than a one-possession lead in the final four minutes of regulation and overtime. The Mavericks had the last shot, but the final possession wasn’t executed well.
Minnesota State 69, Metro State 65, March 13, 2011: This intense game, start to finish, came in the region semifinal against Metro State. The Mavericks were coming off an emotional win over rival Winona State the night before, leaning on the Big 3 of Jefferson Mason, Marcus Hill and Cameron Hodges.
But on this night, Taylor Morrow became a hero with three second-half 3-pointers, and Stephen Kirschbaum hit a key 3-pointer that helped the Mavericks maintain the lead for the final 12 minutes.
Hill and Metro State’s Reggie Evans, one of the best opponents to ever play at Bresnan, went head-to-head nearly the entire game, and a two-possession lead was rare.
The game was tied at 27 at halftime, and Metro State led 42-37 before a 9-2 run put the Mavericks ahead for good.
With 14 seconds to play, Evans missed a pair of free throws that would have tied the game, and after grabbing the rebound and getting fouled, Mason made two clinching free throws.
By this time, Mason was emerging as one of the top players in program history, and he had 25 points and nine rebounds that night. He missed his first free throw before making the next 11.
Only 1,547 fans saw that game in person, but it did inspire about 4,000 to come to Bresnan two nights later to watch the Mavericks take apart Fort Lewis 81-63 and advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
