The noise was deafening at Bresnan Arena.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial was rallying late in the first half, pulling within one point of Maple River in the Section 2AA boys basketball championship game.
Some 3,500 fans on both sides were standing and screaming, mostly trying to encourage their boys at a crucial time of the game. It was so nice to have some game-day atmosphere at the area’s nicest arena.
It’s been a while.
The crowd on Monday was expected. The communities of Maple River and LCWM strongly support those teams, and these were two of the best teams in Class AA who just happen to play in the same subsection.
The teams had only had three losses combined heading into the game, and two were against each other.
It was a game made for the scenery, a green side and a blue side. There were also plenty of fans, coaches and officials in the arena with no connection to either team, hoping to see a great game.
Which they did.
And it was loud.
Like it used to be.
There have been a few nights with games in a nearly full arena, though not enough over the past 23 years.
Many folks recall the Minnesota Timberwolves preseason game played at Bresnan Arena in 2010.
For Minnesota State athletics, the two biggest home crowds were from the North Central Conference era, with 4,876 fans setting the standard for a men’s basketball game against South Dakota in 2005. Back then, who could have imagined that less than half of that now show up for quality home games.
In 2013, attendance was 4,137 for a region playoff game against Winona State, which the Mavericks lost in overtime, but it was an unbelievable environment for a heated rivalry.
The Mavericks won the region tourney in 2011, and 3,926 showed up for the championship game against Fort Lewis. But two nights before, in a much more competitive semifinal game against Metro State, 1,547 fans made more noise.
There was only 2,000 fans at the arena the night that Minnesota State’s women’s team won the region championship to advance to the final eight, but that got loud in the second half.
It’s unlikely that attendance will be more than 3,000 on Friday night for the Section 2A and 2AA championship games at Bresnan, given the smaller school communities. But it will likely be just a lively as on Monday, and you need to savor those moments.
It should be that way far more often than it is. There’s a lot of good basketball played every year in that venue. It’s comfortable, and you’re close to the action.
When that barn is rocking, it’s a great place to be.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
